This $17 Sports Bra on Amazon Looks Just Like Lululemon’s — But It’s $40 Cheaper

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As much as we love Lululemon (and trust, the limit does not exist), the beloved brand isn’t the most budget-friendly on the block. If you’re in dire need of new sports bras but don’t want to part ways with a ton of cash, fear not, because Amazon has got you covered. Nearly 24,000 shoppers have given the the RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra near-perfect ratings and reviews , with plenty of reviewers calling it a budget-friendly dupe for Lululemon’s best-selling Energy Longline Bra — minus the $58 price tag, of course.

Available in a slew of colors and in sizes ranging from extra small to 3X, the RUNNING GIRL bra includes the same features that makes Lululemon’s so great, including a crisscross back for support without restriction, removable cups for extra coverage, and breathable, comfy Lycra fabric that moves with you whether you’re hitting the yoga mat or pounding the pavement. It offers medium support by way of a soft elastic band beneath the bust and boasts a performance stretch fabric that helps wick away moisture, keeping you cool and dry no matter what’s on your fitness agenda for the day.

Image: RUNNING GIRL. Image: RUNNING GIRL.

RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra for Women $18.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Buyers can’t stop raving about this affordable option , with one recent five-star shopper noting, “I have been shopping around for a new sports bra for months and even Nike didn’t have one that was snug in all the right places without suffocating me or leaving red marks. I am in love with this bra. Beautiful, comfortable, and supportive.”

Another called it a “must have,” adding, “this bra is amazing, I train every single day and this is such a cute yet practical sports bra. I had a few girls ask me if it was Lululemon or Gymshark. The quality is great, super thick material, and it really holds everything in a very flattering way. I will be purchasing all the colors!!!”

With more colors and more inclusive sizing options than Lululemon, the savings in price is merely the cherry on top here. Treat yourself to a few new bras — you’ll be glad you did when your chest feels snug and supported.