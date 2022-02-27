Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight
Treat Yourself To Some Athleisure Pieces From Nordstrom — Get Over 50% Off On Brands Like Madewell, Zella, & More

Delilah Gray
Nordstrom Image: Media Punch/IPx; Design: Ashley Britton: SheKnows.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Here’s one fact we always rely on when we’re in need of a good internet shopping break and that’s that the sales never run out at Nordstrom. Whether you want to update your beauty routine or snag a designer accessory, Nordstrom is always there. This time, we’re drooling over the sales of their athleisure pieces.

Being busy people means that sometimes you can’t even take the weekends to chill the whole day. Whether we want to lounge in style or effortlessly go from chilling to working out, athleisure sets are your best friend. From brands like Sweaty Betty to Madewell, there’s something for everyone’s aesthetic.

Treat yourself this weekend to some breathable, stylish pieces from Nordstrom’s top-selling brands. From jackets to shorts, you can’t go wrong with any of these choices. Check out our top picks below!

ZELLA Restore Soft Pocket Joggers — $28.97, originally $69.00

Snag these bestselling joggers from Zella while they’re nearly 60 percent off. Both made of recycled fibers and super stretchy, these will be perfect for any exercise routine you have in store.

ZELLA Restore Soft Pocket Joggers $28.97, originally $69.00 Buy now Sign Up

MADEWELL MWL Airyterry Hoodie Sweatshirt — $31.97, originally $75.00

Treat yourself to this super comfy, luxurious sweatshirt — perfect for lounging around or breaking a sweat.

MADEWELL MWL Airyterry Hoodie Sweatshirt $31.97, originally $75.00 Buy now Sign Up

MADEWELL MWL Stitched Pocket Sweat Shorts — $29.70, originally $49.50

Exercise or lounge with a carefree-like ensemble, topped with these adorable striped shorts.

MADEWELL MWL Stitched Pocket Sweat Shorts $29.70, originally $49.50 Buy now Sign Up

Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket — $103.60, originally $148.00

Cold weather doesn’t stand a chance when you wrap this stylish jacket around you. Both lightweight and topped with glow-in-the-dark cuffs, feel safe and stylish on the go.

Sweaty Betty Fast Track Jacket $103.60, originally $148.00 Buy now Sign Up

