Send Your Kids to School in These Celeb Favorite Face Masks to Protect Against Wildfire Smoke

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As the pandemic has worn on, kids have been eager to go back school without masks and return to their normal (hopefully healthy) routine. However, with wildfire smoke that has traveled from Canada down to much of the U.S. Northeast, you may have reevaluate masking for your kids’ safety.

According to the CDC, children can be even more affected by smoky air, since their lungs are still developing as they grow. Kids with asthma or other respiratory health issues could be at greater risk of difficulty breathing. The CDC recommends kids switching to indoor play while air quality is poor, and wearing N95-level masks to keep airways clear from the smoke.

One of the greatest challenges of the pandemic has to be finding the perfect masks to fit everyone in your family. You want something that gets more than one use (for sustainability’s sake) but that won’t feel like a huge loss if your kid leaves it somewhere or in a pocket heading into the wash, you want something that has the appropriate amount of layers and protective seal and, in the case of your kids, you want something that isn’t too complicated to wrestle on to tiny faces when you go out.

Luckily, the adult-friendly and celeb-approved evolvetogether masks (worn by the likes of Katie Holmes, Jennifer Garner and Olivia Wilde) have a kids-sized version and they are in stock and ready to add to cart.

If you’ve been holding off on replenishing your mask supply with lower numbers of COVID-19 cases and warmer weather, keep reading about the evolvetogether KN95 mask for kids so you can stock up given the air quality situation.

A bit about the mask: Referred to as an "upgraded" KN95 that's designed for "crowded indoor spaces, increased air pollution, and intense allergies," it's made with 6-ply technology, double filtration, water-repellent outside (great for wet gross winter and spring weather!) and odor-reducing activated charcoal. It's a sleek answer to an everyday mask that won't make your kids feel overwhelmed but will keep them safe.

Plus, the bendable bridge at the nose and the comfortable ear loops help keep it comfortable and maintain the seal that experts are always emphasizing when talking mask selection.

They also clock in at $14.95 USD for a pack of five, which doesn’t come out to be too stressful of a price for the quality of mask you’re getting. You’ll want to jump on these sooner than later and get them on your kids’ faces while the air quality is dangerous.

