This Quiet Theragun Dupe Boasts Five Different Attachments for All Your Aches & Pains

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Regardless of if you’re extremely active or less so, our bodies will let you know it’s not doing well. And those ever so often aches and pains won’t simply just disappear. Unless you have a great massager that works its magic. Of course, a Theragun is a quintessential choice that comes to mind first. But who doesn’t love a more affordable option that still relaxes your body and mind? Best Buy is offering an amazing deal on Sharper Image’s Powerboost Deep Tissue Massager. It gives you the finest massage that beats even the loving ones from your masseuse or significant other. Better yet, you don’t have to ask for much. This powerful massager costs $129.99. It’s truly the best-priced Theragun dupe we’ve seen yet. This Sharper Image massager is a great tool to unwind after a post-workout, whether it’s a cross-fit exercise or home workout.

Sharper Image Powerboost Deep Tissue Massager

Image: Sharper Image Courtesy of Sharper Image.

The ultra-comfortable massager targets muscle soreness and stiffness. The recovery tool also breaks up the lactic acid that helps to prevent an injury before your next workout.

However, what makes it so special is that you can customize it to fit your body’s needs. This personalized massager includes five attachments, which is just one less than the Theragun Pro. This stellar dupe features a ball, flat, bar, fork, and cone that offer different intensity settings. You don’t have to worry about the noise level either. This percussive massager is whisper quiet with low vibrations that you can enjoy anywhere.

Let loose and give yourself that much-needed break with this Theragun dupe massager. It feels just as professional and soothing, but at a more cost-effective price.