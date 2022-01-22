These ‘Top-Tier’ High-Waisted Leggings Are Both Squat-Proof & Less Than $20 Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re going strong on your New Year’s resolution to stay fit and healthy, or you’re an unofficial leggings collector, chances are you’re looking for a new, buttery-soft pair of leggings to add to your closet.

We’ve already made room for the new Athleta releases, the dupes, and all that — but it’s time to make room once again for the Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted Leggings.

The Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted Leggings come in a variety of colors, such as Dusty Pink to a baby blue, and sizes from extra small to extra large. The high-waisted leggings were designed with a four-way stretch and moisture-wicking material, perfect for those who want to feel as light as a feather during their rigorous workout routines.

But there’s a reason these leggings are currently the number one bestselling leggings on Amazon.

Courtesy of Colorfulkoala Colorfulkoala.

Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted Leggings $19.54, originally $22.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Customers from all over have been calling the Colorfulkoala Women’s High Waisted Leggings things like “top tier,” “amazing,” and a “must buy.”

One Amazon reviewer, who dubbed herself a “legging snob,” said these leggings are “top freaking tier.” She said, “These are amazing. They are thin but mostly squat proof, and they have that matte finish that resembles the Lululemon aligns. And ladies, the SEAMS. They have a nice gusset that prevents camel toe and lays flat so I don’t experience any rubbing of the seams in my inner thighs… The waistband is by far the most impressive part.”

Another reviewer added, “These are super soft figure-flattering And beyond comfy!!!! These are squat proof…please make more colors in these leggings I just put in another order for the black ones. I can’t wait to get them!”