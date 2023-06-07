This Jennifer Garner & Katie Holmes-Approved Mask Will Help Protect Against Wildfire Smoke

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We all got quite used to wearing masks everywhere we went during the pandemic, and if you’ve stopped masking in public, there’s a good reason to start back up again. Smoke from wildfires in Canada has traveled toward the Northeastern United States, and air quality is poor in 13 states, ABC News reported. The CDC is recommending that people stay indoors when they can to avoid the hazy, smoky air that could contribute to respiratory issues, headaches, and more. They’re also suggesting that people who need to be outside for long periods of time wear an N95-level mask to filter out smoke particles.

That’s right, per guidance from experts, KN95 and N95 masks are the preferred level of protection when faced with Omicron. And, luckily, a very popular KN95 mask (beloved by the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker, Jennifer Garner and Katie Holmes) is in stock and ready for you to add to cart and put on your face. Like, right now.

So now’s your chance to snag the EvolveTogether Rio de Janeiro KN95 mask — which works not only in air quality situations like these but also can still help protect you against COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses in airports, on trains, or anywhere your travels take you this summer, so that’s a bonus!

A bit about this mask: It’s advertised as a “upgraded” KN95 that’s designed for “crowded indoor spaces, increased air pollution, and intense allergies.” Made with 6-ply technology, double filtration, water-repellent outside (great for wet gross winter and spring weather!) and odor-reducing activated charcoal, it’s a sleek answer to an everyday mask that won’t make you feel like you’re on a construction site but will keep you safe. (These are things we care about now in 2023!) Plus, the bendable bridge at the nose and the comfortable ear loops help keep it comfortable and maintain the all-too-important seal needed to keep a mask safe.

Again, this mask is popular and does tend to sell out fast. So if you want to get your hands on it, now is very likely the time to strike. This pack of five masks in black go for just under $15, which is a pretty sweet deal for you and your family if you’re trying to move out and about this spring and want to stay safe and breathe healthy.

