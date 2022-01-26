We Found a Dupe For the Internet-Famous Theragun Massage Tool & It’s $100 Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

So you know that massage gun that’s been all over TikTok and Instagram that we’ve been secretly wanting to try for ourselves? Well, as much as we love the Theragun videos, the price tag can be a bit steeper than we have wanted. If there’s one thing we love more than lavish products that make us feel good, it’s an even better dupe.

Save more than $100 on this Theragun dupe from Target that has customers praising it for upping the ante for their self-care routines. We’re talking about the customer-favorite Lyric Therapeutic Massager.

The Lyric Therapeutic Massager is a self-care device designed to relieve muscle pain and relax yourself to the fullest. With up to four hours of continuous battery life, this massage gun is super easy-to-use and can improve your blood circulation for optimal relaxation. In five stylish colors, you can feel good while being aesthetically pleasing.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Lyric Therapeutic Massager — $179.99, originally $199.99

Courtesy of The Lyric. The Lyric.

Both sleek and stylish, this massage gun is both super-functional and effective like the Theragun. One Target reviewer raved about the product, saying “I got this on a whim and it was the coolest thing I have done. It’s so simple, user-friendly with an app… Best Christmas or gift.”

The Lyric Therapeutic Massager $179.99 Buy now Sign Up

Another reviewer added, “I have extremely tight IT bands, and doing a few minutes on each leg at the end of the day is great. I love the different heads and the extender. What may be the best part is how it looks nice enough to leave out so I actually can grab it easily.”