Start Off Your New Year’s Goals Right With These Stylish Athleisure Pieces From Athleta

When a new year comes, so do a lot of new goals. Whether you’re starting to work out again, try new things outside of your comfort zone, or even treating yourself kinder, there are a few things you can do now to prepare. And another good thing about the end of a year is the shockingly discounted end-of-the-year sales at every store. This time around, we’re swooning over some affordable Athleta gear you can get your hands on by the beginning of the new year.

So, we love Athleta. Whether we want to look idyllic before bed or look like the most stylish person in the gym, they have our backs ― or rather everything. Now for their end-of-year sale, they’re slashing so many prices on so many of their bestselling workout and sleep gear. From patterned joggers to breathable bras, Athleta is really stepping up our go-to outfits.

Check out some of our top picks below.

Well Rested Rib Sleep Bra ― $19.99, originally $38.00

Either for relaxing or a brisk yoga routine, this soft sleep bra is made of stretchy material to help you get in any mood ― from breaking a sweat to unwinding from the night.

Salutation Stash Pocket II Printed Capri ― $34.99, originally $79.00

Whether you’re practicing yoga or going for a job, you can’t go wrong with this super-soft, stylish pair of leggings. Made with buttery, stretchy support, these leggings are made from recycled material that makes your workout much more breathable.

Triumph Printed Hoodie ― $49.99, originally $118.00

For the high-impact routines or a run in the cold, treat yourself with this smooth white hoodie. This sustainable and breathable hoodie doesn’t make you feel gross or sweaty, but rather be nice and toasty in the coldest environments.

Balance Jogger ― $69.99, originally $89.00

Time to work out in style with these customer-favorite, patterned joggers. These joggers come with lofty pockets and lots of room to help you layer up.