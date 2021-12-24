Start 2022 on the Right Foot with These Affordable Gratitude Journals & Kick Off a New Habit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The 2020s have been an insane time. There have been steep highs and extremely low lows. It’s been tough to live in this time of uncertainty, and being grateful for anything can seem like a stretch while living a life that might look so different from your 2019 reality. If you are reticent to plan anything in this constantly changing world, we recommend starting a new New Year’s resolution. So let’s kick off 2022 like you may have never done before — with a gratitude journal.

Having an attitude of gratitude really can change your life. From changing your mindset within, you can really change a lot. It’s not easy, though self-love isn’t always easy — but it’s worth it. So let’s start 2022 hydrated, organized, and full of some newfound gratitude.

From Amazon to Papier, there are quite a few stylish, customizable gratitude journals you can get before the new year even begins. Whether you like a basic journal or a something with more bells and whistles, there’s one for everyone.

Check out some of our top picks below, and happy shopping.

Good Days Start With Gratitude: Journal — $6.99



Start 2022 with self-love, especially with this 52-week guide that helps you enjoy both the little things and big moments. There are weekly checkpoints, check-ins, and everything you need to make an attitude of gratitude.

Good Days Start With Gratitude: Journal $6.99 on Amazon.com

The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal — $11.99



For the people always on the go, this planner will help anyone take five minutes a day to work a moment of reflection into their lives. Discover all the benefits of gratitude with this new habit.

The 5-Minute Gratitude Journal $11.99 on Amazon.com

Papier Joy Gratitude Journal — $32.99



For those whose primary goal is to change their mindset to one of gratitude and a better attitude, you can’t go wrong with this Papier journal. The undated pages, aspiring mottos, and mindful activities make it the go-to for a refreshing change.

Papier Joy Gratitude Journal $32.99

