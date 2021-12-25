A Little Uncoordinated? Well, This Innovative Jump Rope on Amazon Takes Tripping Out of the Equation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

One, two, three — then you trip over the jump rope, disrupting your cardio. Jumping rope can be a great way to get your blood pumping and heart-rate up — it doesn’t require a trip to the gym, it costs much, much less than a Peloton and doesn’t take up any space. However, it’s less ideal of an exercise when you can’t keep up with the swinging rope and constantly have to start and stop your workouts. It can be frustrating.

But now, there’s a rope-less, tangle-free jump rope out there. You can mimic the movement with the weighted balls on the end of the rope handles, but you won’t have to deal with the worst parts of jumping rope. If you’re looking for something that’ll get you and your kiddos active, then maybe it’s time to look into the APLUGTEK Jump Rope available on Amazon.

Courtesy of APLUGTEK. Courtesy of APLUGTEK.

The APLUGTEK Jump Rope is a tangle-free rope that’s perfect for any child. The cordless, weighted rope was designed for maximum comfort and mobility. No more worries about tripping, falling or scraping — especially since it’s so easy to use.

Perfect for anyone in the family, this rope is perfect for upping the ante for your exercise routine. And with more than 4,000 positive reviews on Amazon, you can get this customer favorite before the New Year kicks off.

One Amazon reviewer said, “Here’s the truth… I hate jumping rope; I’m no longer a child, and things that have no business moving, flop around while I’m trying to fit in some cardio. That said, this jump rope is easily the best one I’ve ever used. It moves smoothly, is easy to pack in a gym bag without it getting tangled, and it’s very durable.”

Another reviewer added that it’s perfect for mamas, saying, “This is perfect. It is weighted enough to give you the feel of an actual jump rope without hitting the ceiling or tripping over the ropes. Definitely worth having and at a great price.”

