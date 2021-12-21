Hurry — These Celebrity-Loved Sustainable Leggings Are the Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen Them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Just in time for a last-minute holiday gift to treat yourself with: Celebrity-loved brand Girlfriend Collective athleisure. For a limited time, the Girlfriend Collective’s wares are on rare sale through the site Verishop. The sale includes some of their bestselling products.

Per People, Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria has talked about her love of the Girlfriend Collective, sporting them on her Instagram. Stars like JoJo Fletcher, Kerry Washington, Molly Sims, and Dexter: New Blood star Jamie Chung have also raved about the leggings.

Girlfriend Collective has must-have sustainable leggings, made entirely of fishing nets and plastic water bottles to create slimming, multi-colored athleisure. Whether you want to update your activewear sets before starting the new year or get ready to work out as soon as possible, you can’t go wrong with the Girlfriend Collective.

Check out some of our top picks from the super rare Girlfriend Collective sale at Verishop.

Topanga Criss Cross Sports Bra — $29, originally $42

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective. Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective.

In need of a super-chic sports bra for everyday wear? Snag yourself your own versatile sports bra that looks amazing on every body type.

Topanga Criss Cross Sports Bra $29 Buy now Sign Up

Compressive High Rise 7/8 Legging — $48, originally $68

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective. Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective.

These cult-favorite leggings are perfect for either everyday movement or breaking a sweat — and looking amazing while doing so. Super stretchy and molded to any legs, these leggings are a splendid gift for anyone you know.

Compressive High Rise 7/8 Legging $48 Buy now Sign Up

High Rise Pocket Legging – 28.5″ Inseam — $55, originally $78

Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective. Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective.

These gorgeous, high-rise leggings are both true to fit and have a pocket on each hip. Workout in style and practicality with these emerald leggings.

High Rise Pocket Legging - 28.5 $55 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: