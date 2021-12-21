These Leggings Skyrocketed in Popularity Overnight on Amazon & They’re Perfect for Post-Holiday Lounging

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you already work out daily or are getting ready for your fitness goals in the new year, there’s no denying that the right pair of athleisure clothes can get you in the mood. Athleisure has come a long way since the early 2000s when PINK sweats ruled the world. Now they come in an array of colors, styles, and even come with our favorite things: pockets. And now we’re drooling over an iconic, best-selling pair of leggings on Amazon.

After making its way near the top of Amazon’s iconic “Movers & Shakers” list, everyone’s itching to snag a pair of the Gayhay High Waisted Capri Leggings for their daily workout routines. The bestselling athleisure bottoms come in over twenty colors and three different styles: biker shorts, leggings, and legging capris.

Both flattering and comfortable, these leggings are a fan-favorite for good reason. They’re super stretchy, not see-through and perfectly designed to fit the contours of one’s body. Per the brand, they designed “to provide the perfect compression, smoothly fit your legs, and… with a wide range of hip and waisted sizes.”

It also has a side pocket and an inner pocket in the waistband to hold anything you don’t want to part with. And seriously, so many leggings with pockets are crazy expensive, so these Gayhay pairs are refreshing as heck.

One Amazon reviewer said, “These yoga pants are exactly what I was looking for. As a plus-sized woman, these pants fit nicely. The fabric is very soft but sturdy and the pockets are great. I liked them so much I bought three pairs. If you’re looking for yoga pants, but don’t want to break the bank, these are the ones I would recommend.”

