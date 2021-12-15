Reach Your 2022 Water Hydration Goal By Treating Yourself To One of These BRITA Filters — Which Are on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

2022 is about two weeks away, and we’re still mentally eating turkey, stuffing and masked potatoes. This two-month period should come with a whiplash warning, because we’re still catching up with the holiday season gift shopping. But soon we have to navigate from the jolly holidays to prepping our goals and vision boards for the new year. Whether it’s going to the gym more, changing careers, or drinking more water, everyone has a goal. And we might know how to help you with that water intake goal.

Amazon truly is the gift that keeps on giving, and this time they’re helping us achieve our New Year’s goals. According to Mayo Clinic, the average amount of water women should drink is around 11.5 cups (with men being 15.5 cups). While it may seem daunting at first, Amazon’s sales on BRITA help that goal seem a lot more achievable — and you’ll get to drink filtered water to boot.

Check out our top picks from the Amazon BRITA sale below.

Brita Stream Rapids Water Filter Pitcher — $24.49, originally $34.99

Some people don’t mind that Brita filters take their time, but for those who don’t want to wait a few minutes until it’s full — this BRITA model just answered your pleas. The space-efficient rapids model both fills up to 10 cups and filters instantly.

Brita Longlast Everyday Water Filter Pitcher — $24.49, originally $39.99

Treat yourself to an easy tool that’ll make your new Year’s water intake goal a breeze. This BPA-free model is perfect for any fridge size and can hold up to 10 cups of water — easily helping you get to the daily recommended water intake.

Brita Stainless Steel Water Filter Bottle — $24.49, originally $34.99

If you’re more on the go to take advantage of a typical BRITA filter, then maybe you should look into this stainless steel, filtered BRITA bottle. Keeping water cold for up to 24 hours, this water bottle makes getting to your water goals a breeze.

