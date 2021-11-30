Cyber Week Deals Aren’t Over Yet — The Fan-Favorite Hydro Flasks Are On Sale At Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

An act of self-care is to treat yourself to your favorite drink. Whether it be tea or the newest frappuccino, it’s always nice to have a drink on hand. However, when you get your favorite drink, there are always risks. Either spillage or having your hot coffee turn to a lukewarm, it’s like a ticking time bomb.

However, Amazon is still treating us to some amazing deals that will make lukewarm drinks a thing of the past. Despite saying goodbye to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon still has Epic Daily Deals going on — and this time, it’s with a fan-favorite insulated tumbler brand.

For today’s Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is selling Hydro Flasks at a discounted rate. Not only do they actually work, but Hydro Flasks are rarely ever on sale — so you won’t want to miss out. Check out some of our top picks from the Hydro Flask sale.

Hydro Flask Water Bottle — $26.21, originally $34.95

Hydro Flask Water Bottle Hydro Flask.

For those who prefer the icy drinks in life, you can’t go wrong with this mint water bottle that keeps your favorite drinks cool all night long. The reusable water bottle is made of stainless steel and is BPA-free, so you know it’s of good quality.

Hydro Flask Water Bottle $26.21 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Hydro Flask Coffee Travel Mug — $22.46, originally $29.95

Hydro Flask Coffee Travel Mug Hydro Flask.

Both leakproof and temperature-controlled, this insulated coffee mug is perfect for anyone on the go. This durable coffee flask is a customer favorite, with more than 4,000 five-star reviews.

Hydro Flask Coffee Travel Mug $22.46 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Hydro Flask Insulated Food Jar — $22.46, originally $29.95

Hydro Flask Insulated Food Jar Hydro Flask.

For the one that prefers to keep their soup hot rather than their water cold, treat them to this insulated food jar. With a handy leakproof cap, you can keep your favorite meals for the office safe and sound.

Hydro Flask Insulated Food Jar $22.46 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

