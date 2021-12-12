10 FSA & HSA-Eligible Items We Had No Idea You Could Stock Up on at CVS — Including a $14 OTC Retinol

With 2021 somehow about to come to an end, now is the time to take advantage of all of the end-of-the-year deals, sales, and discounts. While there are probably a variety of online deals you have in mind to shop, here’s a friendly reminder that you’ll also want to spend your FSA funds before they run out. An FSA (or flexible spending account) is an employer-sponsored healthcare benefit that allows employees to set aside a certain amount of money annually to cover the cost of qualified medical expenses. Basically, it’s like a savings account but used for qualified health-related costs. An HSA (health savings account) is similar, but your funds don’t expire. No matter which account you have, you can use them for some pretty surprising items—including some of your favorite beauty items (more on that below). FYI: FSA funds are subject to a use-it-or-lose-it rule, which means that any balance by the end of each plan year is forfeited to the account holder’s employer.

So, now’s the time to use up those precious funds before it’s too late—you’ve got less than a month to go until the new year. If you’re not sure where to go to spend these funds, CVS has everything you need from beauty products and medicine to health essentials and vitamins. You’ll want to act fast because CVS is having a can’t-miss FSA event from December 12th to December 25th, and with so many items to choose from, it’s easy to see how picking products can be a challenge. Luckily, we’ve put together a list of 10 FSA- and HSA-eligible items from CVS—including some tried-and-true beauty items we had no idea you could get with your FSA or HSA account—that we think can help you take full advantage of your benefits.

Take a look below and happy shopping!

This FSA-eligible skincare product is a must-have if you’re looking for a hard-working gel that gets the job done without going to the doctor. It contains a prescription-strength acne-fighting retinoid that helps to clear breakouts where they start (deep in the pores), prevents acne, and restores the texture and tone of the skin.

With colder temperatures, you want to make sure you’re doing everything you can to stay moisturized, and the CeraVe Healing Ointment Skin Protectant can do that. Developed with dermatologists, this product protects dry skin and features hyaluronic acid to help retain the skin’s moisture.

It’s officially cold and flu season and in order to best be prepared, you’ll want to keep cold and flu relief in your medicine cabinet to help tackle cold and flu-like symptoms in a pinch. And the best part about this product is that it includes daytime and nighttime versions so you don’t have to worry about being drowsy during the day or not being able to sleep at night.

As someone who suffers from the occasional headache, having Tylenol Extra Strength caplets on hand is a must-have for me. But the best part is these caplets don’t just have to be used for headaches. Both a fever reducer and pain reliever, they can help relieve minor aches and pains due to headache, backache, toothache, minor pain of arthritis, the common cold, and premenstrual and menstrual cramps.

There are many benefits to using a toner (they help balance the pH level of the skin), which is why THAYERS Rose Petal Facial Toner should definitely be on your list and stocked in your medicine cabinet. It contains pore-cleansing rose water and certified organic Aloe Vera, along with certified organic, non-distilled Witch Hazel, which can help reduce acne and get rid of excess oil.

Fiber is an essential part of a healthy diet, and unfortunately, most of us don’t get enough of it through what we eat on the daily. And that’s why a supplement can be extremely helpful with your digestive health. With VitaFusion, you can get the fiber you need, and all in a delicious sugar-free gummy!

Zyrtec Allergy Relief Medicine Tablets help fight your worst indoor and outdoor allergy symptoms while providing 24 hours of relief from common symptoms of hay fever and other upper respiratory allergies, including runny nose, sneezing, itchy, watery eyes, and itching of the nose or throat. You never know when allergies are going to strike, so always keep these at the ready.

If you suffer from heartburn, Tums Chewy Bites can help relieve heartburn, a sour stomach, acid indigestion, and an upset stomach associated with these symptoms. Plus, the chewable tablets come in an assortment of delicious berry flavors to make taking them as easy as possible.

Dry lips? No problem! Carmex Medicated Lip Balm Sticks help soothe and protect dry, chapped lips while helping them stay nice and soft. And not just during the winter months. A multi-purpose lip balm, Carmex lip balm with SPF 15 helps defend your lips in all types of weather.

Get clearer, healthier-looking skin with this fan-favorite Neutrogena Clear Pore Facial Cleanser & Clay Face Mask. Designed for acne-prone skin, this 2-in-1 product can be used as a daily face wash or as an intensive face mask. Nothing beats a time-saving product.