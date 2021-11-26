This Top-Reviewed Legging Brand Is Having a Huge Sale on Amazon for Black Friday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you could take only one clothing item with you on a deserted island, what would you take? I would bring a pair of leggings. I mean seriously, they’re so versatile; you can workout in them, you can run errands in them, you can sleep in them — the list goes on and on. Not to mention they’re super cozy during the wintertime. And, if you’re struggling to find a gift for a friend or relative, leggings are a great option. They’re useful and cute, what’s not to love?

On that note: Does anyone else remember when that legging brand, Colorfulkoala, went viral on TikTok for having Lululemon-like leggings? Well, the famous brand has leggings 30 percent off right now on Amazon for Black Friday. Here are some of our favorites.

If you’re looking for some Lululemon align dupes, these Buttery Soft Leggings from Colorfulkoala seem to be a great option. They’re only $16.09 right now which is a fraction of what the align leggings would cost. If you’re looking for a gift for a friend of family member who lives in workout clothes, these are a great staple to have.

These Colorfulkoala Joggers have pockets and we couldn’t be happier to see this. They come in a ton of colors so we’ve got a feeling you’ll find one you love. Right now they’re only $24.49 from the original $34.99. Don’t these just look oh, so comfy?

I don’t know about you, but I’m a sucker for leggings with pockets. These Colorfulkoala Pocket Leggings look like they’d be great to workout in and we love that there is a place to store your phone or other small belongings. Again, there are a bunch of color options in this style as well. They’re only $18.90 which we think is a total steal for leggings.

Overall, if you’re in the need for some new loungewear or workout gear or need an inexpensive gift, Colorfulkoala leggings make for an awesome option. There’s a reason they went viral on TikTok numerous times. Grab them for 30 percent off on Amazon right now, thanks to their Black Friday sale.

