Treat Yourself To Some Heavily Discounted Adidas Gear Before Amazon Black Friday Ends

Whether you’re a gym novice or a gym rat, you need to treat yourself to the appropriate workout gear. Even just a pair of the right leggings can change your whole mood (thus improving your workout), so why not snag some clothes from one of the best workout brands?

The day is finally here: Black Friday deals are now around every corner and we can’t get enough of it. From Hunter boots to celebrity-approved face masks, nearly everything is getting discounted — and ideally that means you’ll score everything you need (and a few things you didn’t realize you needed) without feeling the pain in your wallet. And today, we’re especially loving the deals from Adidas on Amazon.

From breathable leggings to a gorgeous (and totally classic!) hoodie, check out some of our top picks from Amazon Black Friday deals for Adidas.

Adidas Originals Women’s Adicolor Shattered Trefoil Cropped Sweatshirt — $31.93, originally $49.00

It’s getting colder outside, but that won’t stop us from breaking a sweat in style. Adidas’ adicolor sweatshirt is the perfect workout sweatshirt for three reasons: it’s designed to be the perfect fit for optimal comfort. It’s made of breathable cotton, and it is so darn cute.

Adidas Women’s LOUNGEWEAR Essentials 3-Stripes Leggings — $18.42, originally $35.00

These olive, elastic waist leggings will go perfectly with any workout ensemble you choose. These pants were also designed for comfort with their tight fit and customers have been raving nonstop about it.

Adidas Women’s Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie — $29.99, originally $55.00

If you want to layer up while pumping up, then you can’t go wrong with an Adidas hoodie. With kangaroo pockets and an adjustable hood, this classic hoodie is the epitome of workout-ready.

