Snag Warm & Stylish Leggings, Joggers & Sweatshirts for 60% Off at Athleta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The only thing we love more than our self-care routines is breaking a sweat. Whether it be a calming yet rigorous yoga routine or running through the next three neighborhoods, we all need to cut loose once in a while (or alternatively, lay around on the couch in comfy clothes and get the proper amount of rest). While our closets are stacked with adorable bralettes and shorts for working out, the winter requires more cozy (and hardcore) workout gear. But athleisure wear that’s going to last isn’t often as inexpensive as we’d like it to be, so it is good news to us that Athleta decided to kick off its Black Friday sale a little early this year.

The retailer is offering up to 60 percent off on everything from stylish leggings to toasty hoodies. To help you navigate the sale, we did the dirty work for you and found some really good deals. Below are our top picks from Athleta’s sale.

Ultimate Stash Pocket 7/8 Tight — $64.99, originally $89.00

These gorgeous, high-impact yellow leggings are perfect for any environment — gym, studio, outdoors, home, anywhere. Made of recycled material, it’s designed for optimal comfortability and convenient pockets so you can work out with music in your pocket.

Studio Jogger — $59.99, originally $79

For those who want a more loose, cozy feeling to their clothes when they work out, maybe it’s time to look into these grey joggers. This customer favorite is both lightweight and suitable for any environment you break a sweat in — or lounge around in.

Triumph Printed Hoodie — $79.99, originally $118

Baby, it’s getting cold outside and our normal workout gear isn’t cutting it. It’s time to break out a comfortable grey hoodie to do your runs. The high-impact fabric is smooth and will make you feel as cozy as can be in the brisk weather.

