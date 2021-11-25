Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals on Fitbits, Garmins & Other Smartwatches Are Too Good To Pass Up

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re a fitness buff or just want every part of your life organized simply, you can’t go wrong with a smartwatch — and Best Buy might have what you’re looking for. These pretty pricey items might be out of budget normally, but on Black Friday they’re just affordable enough to consider adding to your cart.

Black Friday is nearly upon us and we’re looking for all the best deals. From your sister to your kid to your brunch buddy, everyone can benefit from a Black Friday gift. But truth be told, it can get overwhelming between the ticking clock and dwindling supply. However, Best Buy’s deals should be at the top of your list.

We’ve got smartwatches for the avid marathon runner and the person who just likes to count their 10,000 steps and monitor their sleep habits. Check out some of our favorite smartwatches to treat yourself or someone you love this holiday season.

Fitbit – Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch – Carbon — $119.95, originally $179.95

For those who’ve been wanting to get a watch for that special someone — even if it’s just yourself — then you can’t go wrong with this classic Fitbit. This versatile watch can do a plethora of things like creating alarms, built-in Amazon Alexa, providing daily sleep scores, play music, and so much more.

Garmin – Venu Smartwatch 43mm Fiber-Reinforced Polymer — $199.99, originally $299.99

For the health buff in your family, why not treat them to this smart GPS watch that not only tracks your miles but also your health? Whether you need help with an exercise plan or to track everything along the way, present your buddy with an amazing watch.

Fitbit – Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids – Black/ Sport Red — $49.95, originally $79.95

Snag this watch for your kids that does way more than tell time. With fun incentives, you can help your children learn helpful habits daily.

