These 2023 Sex Toy Advent Calendars Are the Grown-Up Holiday Gift You Need This Year

When you think of advent calendars, you tend to think of the cute little cardboard ones you buy for a school fundraiser that deliver some mediocre chocolates for 25 days leading up to Christmas. We love those for what they are but as adults, we want something a little spicier.

Luckily, sex toy advent calendars exist, and they’re even sweeter than the standard fare. The concept is still the same: you get a slew of surprises to unbox one by one each day. But instead of sweets, you get a daily chance to inject a bit of excitement and sensuality into your sex life.

The burning question now is, why should you even be caring about advent calendars when the holidays are so far away? Well, sex toy advent calendars are red hot commodities that are in such high demand that they tend to sell out as fast as lightning. Want to secure yours before they sell out? Jump on the opportunity now — you’ll be glad you did once Christmas comes.

And it doesn’t have to just be a countdown to the holidays. Maybe you want to count down to an anniversary or a special date night, or you just want to liven up the chilly boring winter months (a whole mood, honestly). These gift boxes will totally help you with those goals.

Read on for a few of our favorites we’ve spotted in the wild and how to score ’em.

Lovehoney x We-Vibe Sweet Seduction Couple’s Sex Toy Advent Calendar

Lovehoney

Lovehoney has a couple of advent calendars on its site, but their 24-day Womanizer advent calendar is one that caught our eye first. It comes with 24 different toys clocking in at just $199 — and with an original retail value of $502, you’re saving 60 percent. The package contains a sampling of so many things you’ll love that you’re bound to find something — or many things — to stimulate both you and your partner. If you want even more bang for your buck, though, Lovehoney has a less expensive 12-day advent calender packed with 12 titillating toys for a palatable $119 — 51 percent off the retail value.

Lovehoney X Womanizer Sex Toy Advent Calendar (24 Piece) $199.00 $501.99 60% Off Buy now

Ann Summer 12 Nights of Exhilaration Gift Set

Forget turtle doves, French hens and a partridge in a pear tree: Ann Summers’ 12 Nights of Indulgence is what your true love really wants from you. It includes sex toys like finger vibes, G-spot vibrators and an oscillating Rabbit vibe, but it also has cheeky odds and ends like an eye mask, lube and bath salts. This one thinks outside the box.

Ann Summer 12 Nights of Exhilaration $275 Buy now

Ann Summers 14 Days of Love Gift Set

Ann Summers

Valentine’s Day came early with this heartthrob of an advent calendar by Ann Summers. It has your typical vibrator fare plus something for him: a cock ring. Enjoy 14 days of frisky bliss on a budget!

Ann Summers 14 Days of Love Gift Set $110 Buy now

