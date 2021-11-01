Black Friday Started Early — Get a New Fitbit for 40% Off on Amazon Right Now

Halloween is officially over, which means we’re basically swinging into the holiday season. There’s now less than two months until the holidays, which means your list is either getting longer or you’re finally getting around to checking a few items off. Either way, we’re still here to offer you some great deals, and there’s currently one on Amazon that’s perfect for fitness fans. Fitbits are now available on Amazon for 40 percent off, and it makes us feel like Black Friday came early.

For the active family member in your life, these Fitbits are totally ideal. They come in two different designs — the Inspire 2 and Sense Advanced — and there are plenty of colors to choose from to fit the style you’re going for. With these watches, you can track each element of your holistic health to reach your fitness goal. Need we say more? Check out our two picks below.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker — $59.95, originally $99.95

Image: Fitbit Fitbit.

Are you ready to stride into the holiday season…and count your steps as you do it? This Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker is designed to track your heart rate and keep an eye on how many calories you’re burning during the day. This tracker is also swim-proof, so whether you’re going on a long run or taking a dive into the deep end, it won’t let you down. This watch comes in rose, black, and white so you can match your fitness tracker to your personality with ease.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch — $199.95, originally $295.99

Image: Fitbit Fitbit.

If you’re looking for something a bit more heavy-duty, then the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch is the perfect gift to give yourself or a loved one. Along with tracking your fitness goals, this watch also reminds you to take time for one of the most important elements in holistic health: The mental health break. You can track your stress levels and focus on your heart rate with this watch. The watch will also give you more insight into your sleep patterns. As if those additions weren’t enough, the built-in GPS will help you out during runs, so you can lose yourself in your workout. Connect this device to your Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for even more features while you kick off a new year with a renewed sense of self and health.

