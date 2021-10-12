This Chic Theragun Dupe Is On Sale for Just $80 Only at HSN, So We’re Buying One For Everyone We Know

Nothing feels more relaxing than a soothing massage after a long day or an intense workout, but frequent appointments can become pretty pricey. Not to mention, they take up a lot of time. What if you could have one every day—wherever, whenever—and without paying top dollar? That’s the beauty of percussive massagers, like the cult-fave Theragun, which offer relief on your own watch. The name brand can easily run you a few hundred dollars, but luckily, we just spotted a colorful dupe that’s on sale for just $80 right now, only at HSN!

You know when you come back from the gym and you’re so sore you can’t even walk up the stairs? This Theragun alternative, by the brand Lola, is perfect for that. With four interchangeable heads (flat, hooked, pointed and the most popular — ball), you can target different areas of the body. Plus — it’s so much more affordable than the Theragun (less than half the price of most models) and works pretty much the same. It features a USB charger, so you can power it up just about anywhere. It also comes with a travel case for easy portability.

The Lola massage gun retails for $99 at HSN and is $20 off right now, bringing it to just $80. Bonus: If you’re a first-time HSN customer, you can get another $20 off with the code HSN 2021 (exclusions apply). It’s basically the deal of the century. We’re not sure how long this unbelievable deal is going on for, so you’ll want to add it to your cart ASAP. And with the holidays just around the corner, this chic percussive massager is perfect for just about any person in your life who needs a lightweight and portable device that’s smaller than an iPhone. Foolproof gift? Check! We’re buying one for everyone we know.

Best of all, using this handy device is super simple. The first (and the most important step) is to sit on your couch and get comfy. Then, grab the ultra-quiet device and start with the shoulders then move down your back. If you’re feeling extremely tight in the neck, use the hooked attachment, which targets the muscles even more. Repeat every day, and you just might not ever need a professional massage again (okay, at least not as frequently).

Celebs also swear by Theragun’s devices, including Gal Gadot and Chris Hemsworth, stating they use it specifically after their workouts to release tension. So, if these A-list superheroes need a percussive massage gun for their soreness, then you bet we’re getting one too.

This deal is only at HSN and the cheapest bundle you can find at any retailer. We’re not sure how long it will last, so grab one (or a few) now before the sale is over forever.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. HSN is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Lola Massage Gun – Blush

Image: Courtesy of Lola

This beautiful blush pink massage gun is a must-have addition to your fitness routine. It has four attachable heads that target different parts of the body.

Lola Lightweight Massage Gun - Blush $79.99

