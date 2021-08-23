Naomi Osaka Just Revealed She Loves This Percussion Massager & It’s 28% off at Nordstrom

Whether you’re a four-time Grand Slam champion or a novice beginner in your sport of choice, recovery and treating your body with respect is key to any form of athletics. If there’s one person who knows that, it’s definitely Naomi Osaka. The tennis star recently opened up about her wellness regimen and how “crucial” recovery is to her training. One recovery tech/tool brand that she swears by is Hyperice, and their Hypervolt Bluetooth® Percussion Massage Device is currently 28% off on Nordstrom!

During her recent chat with Women’s Health, Osaka name-dropped the brand that has been instrumental in her recovery after each match. And during the hardcourt season — where the 23-year-old tennis star has proven dominant — those tools are especially needed. Osaka has been a fan of the brand for a while, even appearing in their social media campaigns last month. If tools like the Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage Device work for her, then it’s sure to be an essential investment for any athlete — professional or otherwise. Or, if you just need a little muscle relaxation after sitting all day.

This device is made for on-the-go treatment and features a cordless structure with vibrating massage tool that goes beyond other massagers and targets deep tissue to help relieve muscle soreness and stiffness. It also helps improve circulation and range of motion for when you’re back on the court, track, or ice.

The massage tool only weighs 2.5 lbs., so you can travel with it anywhere you go. With all of the different head attachments, you can get the exact feel you want to help your body find the relief and release it needs. Finally, this massager features a battery life of up to three hours. And the Bluetooth connectivity ensures that you decide the speed of your massager. This item is currently 28% off at Nordstrom, and with that price, you’ll be able to recover so you can feel like Naomi Osaka after a long day on the court.

