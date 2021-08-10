Christina Applegate Opened Up About The ‘Tough Road’ She’s Been On Following Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

After taking the time she needed for herself, Christina Applegate was ready to publicly disclose her recent health diagnosis. The Dead to Me actress recently took to Twitter and revealed that she’d been diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. In her statement, Applegate also shared that she prefers privacy at this time, as she continues her journey and learns to live with this disease.

Related story Kit Harington Opened Up About 'Traumatic' Experiences With Addiction & Getting Sober Post-Game of Thrones

“Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS,” she began her message. “It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it,” she continued.

Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it. — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

“As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action.’ And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo,” she signed off her message. Multiple sclerosis is characterized by the Mayo Clinic as an “autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own tissues.” The specifics of MS, Mayo continues, means the “malfunction destroys the fatty substance that coats and protects nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord (myelin).” And as it turns out, women are two to three times as likely as men are to have relapsing-remitting MS.

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Following her message, Applegate received an outpouring of support from longtime fans. The actress has long been incredibly vulnerable about disclosing certain elements of her health to the public. In 2008, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy following treatment. In 2017, the actress had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed because she carries the BRCA1 genetic mutation, which increases the risk of developing cancer. She’s also disclosed her struggle with insomnia in the past, among other physical and mental health struggles she has met.

Like so many of her longtime fans and admirers, we’re sending all of our best to Applegate as she takes her MS diagnosis one day at a time. The actress didn’t have to publicly share her current battle. But by consistently using her platform to shed light on the health struggles she’s faced, we can only hope she’s making a lot of people feel less alone.

Before you go, check out some mental health apps that are affordable and actually helpful:

