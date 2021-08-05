This Cute Personal Blender Makes Getting My Daily Fruit & Veggie Intake a Total Breeze & It’s 34% Off

Whether you’re heading back to the office, continuing to work from home, or staying busy with the kids, one thing is certain: it’s tricky to get your daily fruit and veggie intake. I’m the kind of person who would prefer to get it all done in one swoop, which is why the BlendJet has seriously been a game-changer since I’ve been using it for the last few months. I whip up tasty smoothies in it almost daily—I either make my own or use one of their yummy new smoothie packs that make it a cinch to nourish myself in minutes.

Related story You Don't Want to Miss QVC 's $100 Savings on This Coveted Dyson Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: BlendJet.

Just in time for a busy fall ahead, QVC has a special bundle deal including the cult-favorite BlendJet. It even comes with three smoothie packs to make the smoothie-making process completely hassle-free. Best of all, it’s 34 percent off right now—bringing it to just under $30 (originally $45)! In other words, that’s a total steal considering the newest BlendJet rings up at $50.

BlendJet 1.0 Portable 12-oz Blender with 3 Smoothie JetPacks & USB $29.98 Buy now Sign Up

The 12-ounce blender is USB rechargeable, so you’ll never need an outlet to whip up a tasty beverage. The built-in strainer filters out pulp so you’ll get a creamy drink, and it boasts overheating-protection too. Can this thing get any smarter?!

You can currently choose from three colors: cheetah, green and marble (above).

Image: BlendJet.

Smoothies, but make it fashion. This is the chicest blender I’ve ever seen.

BlendJet 1.0 Portable 12-oz Blender with 3 Smoothie JetPacks & USB $29.98 Buy now Sign Up

Image: BlendJet.

Add a pop of color to your morning smoothie with this fun option.

BlendJet 1.0 Portable 12-oz Blender with 3 Smoothie JetPacks & USB $29.98 Buy now Sign Up

We’re not sure how long this deal is going on for, so make sure to hop on it! Psst: It makes a great holiday gift, and it’s never too early to start your shopping. New to QVC? Enter the code OFFER at checkout for $10 off (exclusions apply).

Check out these at-home gym accessories that are affordable: