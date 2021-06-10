Upgrade Dad’s Work & Workout Wardrobe for Father’s Day With These Lululemon Must-Haves

Sometimes dads have trouble picking out clothes for themselves. We don’t necessarily know why, but some dads don’t want to splurge on themselves or invest in clothes that’ll fit better and feel better. That’s why Father’s Day is a great opportunity to get the dad in your life some nicer clothes. You might think of Lululemon as a women’s athleisure brand, but they’ve got some amazing clothes for men. We found some items that we think dads will absolutely love getting for Father’s Day.

Related story Amazon's Fitbit & Apple Watch Alternative Is the Perfect Father's Day Gift — It's 24 Percent Off

From smooth work slacks he’ll actually be comfortable in all day long to an all-natural deodorant that both works and smells good, we’ve got something for every dad — whether he hits the gym on the regular or not. Seriously, don’t sleep on Lululemon’s work wear. The work pants feel like wearing lightweight sweatpants, which is much-needed after a year of working from home and not wearing “real clothes.”

It’s also worth paying a little extra on workout wear that’s going to last and keep up with your sporty dad’s workout. Lululemon’s exercise gear is designed to be lightweight, moisture-wicking and overall comfortable. It’s designed with men in mind, so they won’t get irritated or distracted during their workouts, which is often the main self-care moment for many dads. Lululemon also makes a sleek workout bag that is a definite step up from the old duffle bag he’s taking to the gym.

Read below for six present-worthy Lululemon items that dads will love this Father’s Day.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Super Comfy Work Pants

Image: Lululemon. Image: Lululemon.

Finding a great pair of work pants can be difficult. Most feel stiff, restrictive and tight. If dad runs upstairs as soon as he gets home from work to change, get him a pair of pants he’ll be comfy in all day (and night) long. These slacks might look like regular pants, but they secretly feel like sweatpants. My friend swears that these are his favorite pair of pants and that they’re definitely worth the price tag. Looking professional has never been so easy. The stretchy, quick-drying pants are available in 15 different shades, so you can find the right one for your guy.

Commission Pant Slim 34 $128 Buy now Sign Up

Casual Pant

Image: Lululemon. Image: Lululemon.

If dad’s old jeans have seen better days, gift him these long-lasting Lululemon casual pants. Perfect for date night, weekend outings and casual Friday at work, these pants are secretly flexible and won’t cling to his legs. Plus, they’re wrinkle-resistant, so that means you can skip ironing.

ABC Pant Classic 32 $128 Buy now Sign Up

Gym Shirt

Image: Lululemon. Image: Lululemon.

Replace dad’s old college t-shirt with this breathable short sleeve shirt. Whether he’s just running errands around town, dropping the kiddo off at school or weight-lifting at the gym, this seamless shirt will be his go-to. His shoulders won’t be irritated or experience chafing due to the seams.

Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve 2.0 $78 Buy now Sign Up

Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Image: Lululemon. Image: Lululemon.

If you’re trying to get the dad in your life to break up with Old Spice, gift his Lululemon’s aluminum-free deodorant. This natural spray smells nice and smoky without reminding you of high school or college. It doesn’t stop him from sweating, but it will block the odor.

Anti-Stink Deodorant Black Pepper Sandalwood $12 Buy now Sign Up

Lightweight Short

Image: Lululemon. Image: Lululemon.

The Pace Breaker short is the perfect summer workout short. It’s super lightweight, so dad can his fastest mile yet or score that goal in his soccer league without feeling too sweaty or restricted. Plus, the short is made out of recycled fabric and available in a variety of colors.

Pace Breaker Short 7 $68 Buy now Sign Up

Stylish Duffle Bag

Image: Lululemon. Image: Lululemon.

Treat the dad in your life to a sleek gym bag. This water-resistant bag can go from office meeting to the gym without any colleague blinking an eye. It goes under-the-radar and doesn’t scream “dad’s gym bag.” The bag has a 16 in. exterior pocket for a laptop and plenty of space for dad’s new Lululemon haul.

Core Duffle Bag 2.0 $158 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: