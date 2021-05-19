So, you’re fully vaccinated or got your first dose, hooray! You can finally feel like life is getting back to normal again. However, there’s one tiny, but super important task you might not have completed yet that you need to do ASAP—buying a vaccination card protector. You’ve awaited the COVID-19 vaccine for at least a year, so the last thing you’d want to do is ruin the one thing that’ll be your ticket to resuming life pre These Times. So I guess vaccine cardholders are basically the new face masks?

Image: Amazon. Courtesy of Mljsh.

5 Pack - Clear Vaccination Card Protector 4×3 in for CDC Immunization Badge $7.49 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

A quick Amazon searched brought up a bunch of waterproof vaccination card protectors that are just $5-10, so what are you waiting for? Many come in packs so you can get one for your entire family in one easy swoop. No, these protectors aren’t exactly the most glamorous purchase of your life, but they’re an absolutely essential item you won’t regret buying when you accidentally spill water (or something worse) on your card.

You also may be able to buy an ID badge holder (you know, those ones you used to carry on you daily to get into work?) or luggage tag if you want more on-trend options, like these chic ones on Amazon, including some from Ban.do that will seriously level up your card’s style and protection. Just make sure the dimensions will work.

If you want something other than the clear plastic protectors, here are some more fun picks from Amazon and Etsy:

Vacation-Ready

Image: Ban.do.

These vacation-ready luggage tags from Ban.do are the ultimate way to secure your card in style. You can choose from six fun styles.

Ban.do Women's Getaway Luggage Tag with Strap $9.95 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Etsy also has quite a few elevated vaccine passport holders that’ll carry your vaccination card in style. They’re a travel must.

Playful Patterns

Image: Etsy/MadeByRandR. Courtesy of Etsy/MadeByRandR.

This Etsy seller takes the cake for fun vaccine cardholders you’ll want everyone to see. Vaccine holders…but make it fashion! These ones even come with a clip so you can attach it to a key ring or a loop in your bag for easy access.

Patterned Vaccine Card Holder Keychain with Clip $10 Buy now Sign Up

Durable Leather

Image: Etsy/AACreativeDesignsCo. Courtesy of Etsy/AACreativeDesignsCo.

These colorful, durable cases are just like a passport holder. The leather cover adds another layer of protection on top of the plastic and it’s more substantial than a plastic case alone, so it’s easier to find in a crowded bag.

Leather Vaccine Cardholder $18.99+ Buy now Sign Up

