Summer’s almost here, and I don’t know about you, but it’s already way too hot to wear sweatpants. What are we to do when many of us are still working from home and refuse to wear anything but comfy clothes? Enter Lululemon’s earth-friendly collection and other new drops, which includes warm-weather workout wear and athleisure that looks as cool as it feels.

The latest collection features limited-edition, eco-friendly tie-dye matching sets so you have a weather-appropriate replacement for your trusty sweat set. The grown-up take on our favorite throwback trend is ultra modern, and the lower-impact dyes made from upcycled plant waste from oranges, beets, and palmetto trees make them more innovative than other tie dye sets you’ve seen.

And we can’t skip over the other can’t-miss pieces in Lululemon’s new arrivals section We’re talking a bunch of next-level prints in their best-selling Align shorts and leggings (a tank to match too!), sleek sports bras that’ll keep you comfy and contained through the sweatiest workouts, and plenty of other chic workout accessories that you never knew you needed.

Ahead, check out the best picks from Lululemon’s latest collection (hurry, the tie-dye won’t be here for long!), and if you’re on the hunt for a deal, the We Made Too Much section is full of irresistible deals. And while you’re at it, make sure to stock up on their cult-favorite face masks perfect for running or running around town.

The Perfect Tee

As part of the limited-edition tie-dye collection, this earth-friendly tee is one you won’t want to wait to add to your cart. It’s great to wear on casual days lounging around or running errands—or as a cover-up pre- and post- workout. It’s available in a cool stone hue too. Don’t forget the matching shorts below!

Your Warm-Weather Sweats

Complete your go-to summer OOTD with a coordinating pair of terry shorts so soft, you’ll never want to take them off. These versatile shorts are great for lounging around or even as a cover-up for the pool.

Must-Have Align Shorts

The best-selling Align collection features a bunch of fun new prints your summer wardrobe needs. What we love most about these move-with-you shorts is that they come in four lengths for a custom fit. You can also shop the new prints in leggings.

Actually Comfy Sports Bra

Finding a bra that doesn’t ride up or poke you is a challenge, but lucky for you, your search for the comfiest sports bra is over. Lululemon’s game-changing Energy Bra offers medium support and is made for training. It’s breathable, sweat-wicking, and low-friction so you won’t feel the need to throw it away after wearing it all day.

Crop Top/Bra Hybrid

Round out your Align haul with a matching tank/bra hybrid, perfect for a flow session. Made with weightless, cloud-like fabric, you may even forget you’re wearing it.

