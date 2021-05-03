Amazon’s Fitbit & Apple Watch Alternative Is a Total Steal

Look, we’ll be honest — if we don’t have to pay full price for an item we’ve had on our shopping list for a while, you better believe we’ll be taking advantage of that deal. We’re always on the hunt for the best deals on popular finds and when it comes to affordable, quality places to shop at, Amazon is pretty hard to beat. Not only have they surpassed expectations with curating an easy page to purchase all of the viral TikTok products, but they’re also incredible at making our job of finding cheaper lookalikes of all of our favorite items (Seriously, you can find just a dupe for just about anything). While scrolling on Amazon we discovered a must-have steal, so of course, we’re letting you all know so you too can rejoice in the affordable deal on this Apple watch and Fitbit lookalike. TBH it looks so much like the real deal, we’re having a hard time believing it’s not actually an Apple product. Take a peek below:

This Willful Smart Watch has a similar adjustable wristband to your regular Apple Watch. Plus, you can find a colorful selection of options online including: pink, purple, gray, and black. As for the different features included, well, they’re a treat in and of itself. Not only can you receive messages and calls, but it is also waterproof and has a music controller for your cell phone. From its fitness tracker to the auto sleep monitor, there’s so much to love about this option.

At only $35.99, it is a much more affordable option than purchasing an actual Apple watch, and honestly, it seems as though you’ll be able to find just as many benefits with this pick — without having to pay the high price tag.