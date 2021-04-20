TikTok Discovered a $20 Amazon Dupe for Lululemon’s Best-Selling Align Shorts—Just In Time for Spring

TikTok and Amazon get along like peanut butter and jelly. Their bond is so strong that there’s now a literal section on Amazon dedicated to all the internet-famous products people are buzzing about on the platform. From the mini Dash waffle maker to the booty-lifting leggings making jaws drop around the country, there’s been no shortage of game-changing products making our lives better, more affordable, and stylish. And if you purchased the Lizzo-approved leggings awhile back, listen up. TikTok just discovered a $20 Amazon dupe for the best-selling Lululemon Align shorts— just in time for spring and summer.

Related story Lululemon 's We Made Too Much Sale Is Back— & Everything Is Up to 50% Off

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Heathyoga.

TikTok user @emilyelizabeth315 posted herself sporting these super affordable Lululemon Align shorts lookalikes by Heathyoga, and the internet went wild. The video’s garnered more than 15K likes, and while it was actually published last year, it’s gaining traction now that the weather’s warming up. You can shop the shorts in two lengths—5 inches and 8 inches—and they come in a variety of colors that’ll help you build out your warm-weather workout wardrobe.

Heathyoga Workout Shorts for Women $17.95+ on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Over the last year, bike shorts have made a big comeback thanks to quarantine, and we’re not mad about it. After all, leggings are too hot to wear in the spring and summer, and biker shorts make for the perfect alternative during the warmer seasons. These high-waisted shorts stay put, aren’t see through, boast 4-way stretch, and of course—are made with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you cool. They basically fit like a second skin (but aren’t too restricting), and the best news? Pockets! So you’ve got somewhere to keep your keys when you’re on a run—no fanny pack or backpack needed.

If you look at the Lululemon shorts below, the Amazon lookalikes are spot on. Yes, Lululemon has more fun patterns and a couple more length options, but you’ll pay more than double the price for them—$58 to be exact. Our suggestion? Buy the Amazon dupe in the basic colors and treat yourself to one or two of the unique styles only Lululemon offers.

Image: Lululemon.

lululemon Align Short $58 Buy now Sign Up

While you’re at it, make sure to shop the other TikTok-approved finds on Amazon to upgrade your entire life—from your home to your wardrobe—for spring.

For more must-have workout products, check out our slideshow below: