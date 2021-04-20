These Luxe CBD Bath Salts Made My Bathtub Feel Like a Spa, So I’m Buying Them For Everyone I Know

Whenever you feel like pulling your hair out, do you ever just wish you could soak yourself in a cup of chamomile tea to melt the stress away? Because same. The good news: There’s a way to do just that thanks to Foria’s soothing and gorgeous CBD bath salts, which help me feel zen no matter what life throws my way. You’ve likely elevated your bath time routine with bath bombs or plain Epsom salts, but these botanical-infused versions take things to the next level—so much, that my ho-hum bathroom feels like a 5-star spa located on a tropical island far, far away.

Image: Foria.

Foria’s bath salts have been a staple in my self-care routine as of late, so I’m spreading the word and buying them for everyone I know. And just in time for Mother’s Day, Foria dropped a special Me Time trio of all their luxurious bath salts so you can treat mom to the thing she actually needs: alone time.

The collection of CBD bath salts includes single-use tubes of the Relief Bath Salts (for alleviating body tension), Intimacy Bath Salts (an aphrodisiac), and Wellness Bath Salts (for overall relaxation and balance) so you can switch up your bath routine based on how you’re feeling. While you can add the salts directly into the bathtub, you can also pour them into the included muslin bag to steep in your bath water. So, now you can make your dreams of soaking in a piping-hot tub of relaxation tea a reality.

These wellness must-haves are made with Epsom salts and organic-certified hemp, along with calming and uplifting botanicals like kava, rose, and lavender. If you haven’t tried out Epsom salts before, they can help relieve a variety of health issues when added to a hot bath—from muscle pain to headaches. When combined with other soothing ingredients, they become a miracle-working bath time treat. Anyone else feel more relaxed already?

Foria only uses all-natural ingredients and sustainable practices to make their products, so you can have peace of mind knowing that you and mom are using safe products on your body. Whether mom is a newbie to the CBD world or looking for another way to incorporate it into her life, this practical and gorgeous set is the ultimate gift for her—and everyone else you’re shopping for this year.

Psst: Once you’ve tried the trio, snag the full-size bath salts so your chill zone is always stocked when you need to unwind. Because there’s nothing worse than running out in an emergency!

