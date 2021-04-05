Last Call: This Theragun Dupe Is $50 Off During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale—& The Deal Ends Today

PSA: The massive Nordstrom spring sale ends tonight, so it’s last call to snag all the things on your list for a fraction of the cost. We’ve been digging up the best deals—from Le Creuset to Jennifer Garner-approved ALO workout gear—and we just discovered one item you might not expect to find at Nordstrom: a Theragun dupe!

Theragun, an at-home (and on-the-go) percussive massager, has been all the rage as of late since most of our bodies have taken a toll during the pandemic. They’re great to relieve post-workout muscle tension or to get out those kinks in-between chiropractor appointments. But, they’re not exactly a bargain. Luckily, Nordstrom’s spring sale includes the Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Percussion Massage device, which is pretty similar to the Theragun and is a steal at $50 off right now. Hurry, the sale ends in just hours, and you won’t want to live without this life-changing massager.

The Hypervolt retails for $349.99, and with this event, you’re getting it for just $299. Yes, it’s not exactly dirt cheap—but $50 is no small savings, and since these gadgets are in high demand, they don’t go on sale often.

This cordless vibrating device is like having a personal masseuse 24/7—honestly, that’s my personal dream that I never thought would come true. This handy tool targets deep tissue to loosen up muscles and improves circulation at the same time. At 2.5 pounds it’s not too heavy—you can even take it while traveling (yes, it’s TSA-approved)! It comes with four brush attachments and three speeds so you can get a custom massage tailored to your needs.

It boasts a three-hour battery life so you don’t have to constantly re-charge it, and the whisper-level percussion ensures you can work out those tight muscles in peace and quiet. With Bluetooth, you can connect your device to the app, which has guided warmups and recovery routines so you can give yourself a pro treatment.

At these prices, we recommend grabbing one for yourself and your mom—friendly reminder that Mother’s Day is just around the corner!

By the way, the ALO Moves 1-year membership box also happens to be half off at Nordstrom—it’s just $99, so we’re taking advantage of that unreal deal too before it’s gone forever.

