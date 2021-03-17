Lululemon’s Cult-Favorite Align Leggings Finally Have This Most-Requested Feature: Pockets!

One of Lululemon’s most popular items of all time is and forever will be the comfy and sleek Align Pant. We love the fit, the feel, and the stay-put design, but there’s been one thing missing: pockets. I think we can all agree that anything with pockets is just that much better (a dress with pockets, anyone?), so it was kind of a shock that this cult-favorite pair didn’t have them. Well, Lululemon heard our cries, and now, you can finally get the popular leggings with the highly requested feature.

While the pant may have recently been beat out by the brand’s continuously sold-out double-strap mask (which is now in stock with new spring colors!), nothing truly holds a candle to this fan-favorite pair of leggings. Available in eight colors—both solid and printed—you’ll want to grab these leggings in every style. They’re the ultimate WFH to workout pant, so might as well stock up now.

Image: Lululemon.

These pants may be on the higher end, but they’re totally worth it. Made with a one-of-a-kind buttery-soft fabric, you just might never want to take them off. While we typically prefer to raid Lululemon’s secret We Made Too Much Section for major discounts, this is one item you won’t find there—and one you won’t regret investing in.

lululemon Align High Rise Pant with Pockets 25 $128 Buy now

If you’re ready to revamp your warmer-weather athleisure wardrobe, you’ll also want to add this spring-ready pair to your cart:

Image: Lululemon.

While we think these are totally worth the $128 price tag, you can shop these Lululemon lookalikes that are half the price.

