This Luxe, Celeb-Favorite CBD Brand Is on Rare Sale at Sephora & It’s Already Selling Out

If you’ve delved into the world of CBD, then it’d be nearly impossible to not hear about the cult-favorite and ~very fancy~ Lord Jones brand. All the celebs swear by it—Kristen Bell even recently launched her own CBD line in collaboration with the bougie brand — so that means we want to get our hands on it. The downside: It’s a bit pricey — we’re talking $75 for some CBD balm expensive. But we’ve never seen it on sale — until now.

Thanks to Sephora’s unreal Presidents’ Day sale, you can finally indulge in some Lord Jones CBD without the price-tag shock. Someone please pinch me, I must be dreaming.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

I had to do a double take when I saw that these coveted CBD products were actually part of Sephora Presidents’ Day sale. So, it’s time to splurge on some luxurious CBD that you’ve always wanted to try. Reminder: It’s Valentine’s Day this weekend too, so I couldn’t think of a more perfect excuse to stock up on some CBD self-care essentials.

This extremely rare sale includes the Lord Jones High CBD Formula Chill Balm 200mg CBD for $39.50 (which unfortunately sold out already, but maybe it’ll restock?), High CBD Formula Body Oil 100mg for $49 (originally $65), and the Lord Jones x Tamara Mellon High CBD Formula Stiletto Cream for $52 (originally $70). Whether you need some heavy duty cream to moisturize and soothe sore muscles after a workout, an everyday roller oil to target pressure points, or a cream to heal achy feet, there’s a Lord Jones product on sale to help you feel your best.

It bears repeating: Getting Lord Jones CBD on sale is not A Thing, so if you don’t snag these soothing goodies now, we don’t know when you’ll get them this cheap again. The Sephora sale is going on now through Presidents’ Day, but as we’ve already seen, they’re selling out fast. Fire up that credit card now and get the long weekend started early!

Body Oil

Image: Lord Jones.

Everyone needs a trusty, everyday CBD oil, and this one makes it easy to incorporate into your routine if you don’t like ingesting CBD oil. Antioxidants like jojoba oil and avocado revive dull skin, and the roller ball applicator targets pressure points so you can feel more relaxed throughout the day.

High CBD Formula Body Oil 100mg $49.00 Buy now

Feet Healer

Image: Lord Jones.

Okay, no one is wearing heels right now, but that doesn’t mean our feet don’t hurt. This exclusive foot cream formula, made in collaboration with designer Tamara Mellon, may be designed for stiletto wearers, but it’s equally relieving for everyday achy feet.

Lord Jones x Tamara Mellon High CBD Formula Stiletto Cream $52.00 Buy now

Chill Balm

Image: Lord Jones.

This holy grail product is sold out already, but you never know, it might magically restock—so keep refreshing your browser. It’s the ultimate do-it-all CBD balm that soothes and moisturizes with the help of shea butter and extra virgin olive oil, and of course, 200mg CBD.

Lord Jones High CBD Formula Chill Balm 200mg CBD $39.50 Buy now

For more relaxing products, check out these sleep essentials: