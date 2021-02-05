7 Orgasmic Sex Toy Subscription Boxes to Order So You Never Get Bored In the Bedroom

Buying sex toys is fun, but what if they just magically appeared at your doorstep the same time every month? Okay, you’ll still have to pay for them, but sex toy subscription boxes will kind of make that idea happen. Whether you’re single or coupled up, sex toy (and sexual health) subscription boxes ensure you’ve always got the tools and toys you need to spice things up in the bedroom. And if you’re looking for the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift for your partner, one of these subscriptions is the ultimate gift that keeps on giving.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ordering a sexual wellness or a sex toy subscription box is as easy as any other. You can choose a one-time box, monthly, and some ofter more frequencies based on your needs. There are some made just for kinky folks, ones that are guaranteed to keep things fun and a bit whimsical in the bedroom, and seasonal ones.

Vibrators, lube, condoms — you name it, these boxes come with it so you’re never unprepared for when a sexy moment comes up. BDSM accessories? Yup, that too.

Ahead, check out the can’t-miss sex toy subscription boxes that are sure to keep them on their toes between the sheets and most importantly, make you feel good.

The Happy Positive Vibes Box

Image:

Insider tip: You can even find sex toy subscription boxes on Amazon! Having sex should feel good, and this goodie box is loaded with gadgets and gizmos to make you feel on top of the world.

Like a Kitten's Seasonal Subscription Box $69.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Something Naughty

If you don’t want just a bunch of stuff every month, go for Kink of the Month Club, which delivers a naughty accessory (up to three some months) to your door to help bring your erotica fantasy to life. Super curated but still very much satisfying.

Kink of the Month Club $20.00 Buy now

Sexual Health and Wellness Box

Image:

This quarterly subscription box has a new theme each month and features a mix of sexual wellness items and other fun things to help couples get it on. And if you don’t want anyone to know what’s inside, it arrives in discreet packaging.

EXPLOR. Subscription Box $75.00 Buy now

For Couples

Image: Etsy/DoubleDHarnesses.

Etsy, naturally, is overflowing with unique sex toy subscription boxes. This one is made just for couples and you can choose from two options: standard or deluxe. Each box includes 1-2 toys and 1-3 accessories (you’ll receive extra in the deluxe package). Double D Harnesses is a queer-owned shop that hand makes their harnesses, so we’re all about supporting this small business.

Couples Monthly Subscription Box $34.95+ Buy now

Seasonal Goodies

Image: Cratejoy.

You can also snag Like a Kitten’s sex toy subscription boxes at Cratejoy if Amazon isn’t your thing. You can choose from six box sizes depending how how creative you want to get, and the box will be shipped out every three months. The theme changes according to the seasons, and this nap one couldn’t feel more fitting right now.

Like A Kitten - Seasonal Sex Toy Subscription Box $23+ Buy now

Pleasure-Packed Kit

Cratejoy also has a ton of other sex toy subscription boxes (and non-sexy boxes too!). You’ll have no problem getting off with this NWFW toolbox of sex toys and other bedroom necessities. There are five boxes to choose from based on who you’re getting steamy with.

Mystery Pleasure Box $34.99 Buy now

Ultra-Stimulating Bundle

Image: Cratejoy.

Unbox new treasures with this fun sex toy subscription box, guaranteed to please those who use the items inside. Each box comes with up to two sex toys and a few other add ons that’ll spice things up. You can choose monthly, quarterly, and bi-monthly delivery.

Seductive Pleasure Box $42+ Buy now

Before you go, check out these wand vibrators for beginners:

