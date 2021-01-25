Old Navy Just Dropped Active Face Masks & They’re the Ultimate Lululemon Double-Mask Alternative

If you’ve been trying to get your hands on the sold-out Lululemon double strap face mask for months, we just discovered the ultimate lookalike to hold you over until they restock. Old Navy just dropped a new line of active face masks, and they’re going to save the day—and your workouts. Between the affordable price and fun colorways, these breathable masks give Lululemon’s a run for its money. Dare we say that they might be better?

The masks are made with three layers of performance fabric and feature a contoured, sporty fit with an adjustable nose piece and ear straps. Some prints even coordinate with Old Navy’s athleisure line so you can nail that sweat-sesh OOTD. Or, ya know, for going to the grocery store.

Image: Old Navy.

Old Navy Active Face Mask 3-Pack $12.50 Buy now

Lululemon basically broke the internet when it released its stay-put double strap design, which has one strap that goes around the back of your head and the other falls at the nape of your neck. It offers more coverage, but if you’re not into feeling completely strapped in, the Old Navy dupe is the way to go. Plus, Lululemon’s three-pack costs $28, which is more than double the price of Old Navy’s set.

And if style is a top priority for you, there’s no doubt you need Old Navy’s tie dye, cheetah print, and camo designs. Active chic just took on a whole new meaning.

Image: Old Navy.

At just $12.50 for three, we’re picking up a set (or two) to add to into our face-mask rotation. And if your heart’s set on the Lululemon mask, we’ll keep you updated as soon as we hear about a restock.

