These Wireless Headphones Make Us Want to Ditch Our AirPods for Good & They’re $80 off at Target

With most of us spending more time we’d like on Zoom calls, alone, and bored (most likely a combo of the three), we’ve been putting our headphones to good use. Whether you’re working out at home, going for daily walks, or simply listening to podcasts and music to keep you company while WFH, they’re putting in overtime as of late. So, if your current headphone situation isn’t cutting it, we’ve found the ultimate set of wireless headphones to get you through the rest of this year (and beyond). Get this: They give AirPods a run for their money, and they’re $80 off at Target right now. Are we dreaming?

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

AirPods are great, sure, but there are plenty of other (often cooler) pairs of wireless headphones to buy, like the Powerbeats Pro, for example. They come in a bunch of elevated colors, but also come in neutral colors if you prefer to go that route. They retail for $249, which is equivalent to the price of the AirPods Pro, but you’ll never find the latter for this cheap. Right now, Target has the Powerbeats Pro headphones discounted 32 percent, which brings the price tag down to just $169.99. Woah.

Image: Powerbeats.

Powerbeats Pro True Wireless In-Ear Earphones $169.99 Buy now

Between the eight elevated colorways and next-level features, these headphones make us want to ditch our AirPods for good (this is not a drill). And if you’re looking for a pair of wireless headphones that’ll stay put for working out, you can’t find a better pair. They offer up to 9 hours of listening time (24 with the charging case), adjustable ear hooks for a comfortable and secure fit (burpees are no match for these), are water-resistant, and have controls on each earbud.

Best of all, if they’re completely dead, all you need is 5 minutes of charge to get enough juice for 1.5 hours of playtime. Can your AirPods do that? We’re not sure how long this deal is going on for, so snatch them up before they’re gone. Who knows when or if they’ll go on sale again!

Amp up the rest of your at-home workouts with these other wallet-friendly fitness essentials:



