The Best CBD Products for Workout Recovery

These days, you can get a CBD product for just about anything. Anxiety? Check. Intimacy? Check. Fitness? Why of course! A few years ago, we never thought getting our hands on CBD-infused bath salts, lube, or gummies would be (almost) as easy as adding ibuprofen or tampons to our carts, but here we are. We are definitely not mad about it, considering there are a ton of cannabis products that come in many forms that you can use before, during, and after workouts to give your body some TLC—and no, you won’t get high.

From calming bath salts to relieve tight muscles to cooling lotions, and yes, even bath bombs, CBD products for fitness recovery truly run the gamut. Heck, even patches are a thing if you want an ultra-targeted treatment.

Below, check out the next-level CBD products for fitness to use after a workout or as part of your overall wellness routine to help you go the extra mile.

Soothing Soak

Foria’s one of our go-to brands when it comes to CBD products for sex, but they’ve also got other non-bedroom wellness goodies you’ll enjoy. One of their newer launches is their multi-botanical bath salts, which boast tension-relieving Epsom salts. To combat post-workout soreness, we recommend the lavender-infused option that can help improve circulation, relieve discomfort, and leave skin feeling soft.

The Bomb dot Com

If you prefer to slather on some relief, look no further than Kopari’s CBD Recovery Balm (or any of their natural products, for that matter). Apply this high-potency vegan coconut balm onto specific areas—perhaps callused hands from weight lifting— for targeted relief. Infused with peppermint essential oil, it not only smells refreshing but also offers a cooling effect on the skin.

Bath Treat

If bath salts aren’t your thing, you can still level-up your post-workout bath routine with a chill-inducing bath bomb instead. Yes, this particular one manages to even outbeat Lush at its pricey bath bomb game, but it’s packed with 1000mg of CBD so you’re getting your money’s worth. Each essential oil it’s made with was carefully selected to target sore muscles, aching bones, and overall stress relief.

The Starter Kit

Consider this your emergency pain-relief go bag. This handy kit features products for every part of your body, so you’ve always got a treatment at the ready. It includes a 100mg turmeric salve, 10mg patch you put directly on your body for targeted relief, 500mg relief spray, and a 50mg bath bomb, so you’ve got all your bases covered. Aptly named “Le Pain Kit,” it just makes you feel posh in general too.

Stay Hydrated

Whether you’re sick, sore, or feeling sluggish, your first call to action is to typically drink more water. Take things a step further by enhancing your H20 with Offfield, hydration sticks infused with 240mg of broad spectrum CBD, CBG, L-theanine, B12, Magnesium, and Zinc to help you go the extra mile or rep. Or simply just to feel more balanced during the day.

Sweet Relief

This instant topical cream is like a tall glass of ice-cold water for an achy body. It’s THC-free, plant-powered, and features eight powerful ingredients including aloe, shea, eucalyptus, and premium CBD.

