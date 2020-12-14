All We Want for Christmas Are These Wild Holiday-Themed Sex Toys

If being on the naughty list is wrong, we don’t want to be right. ‘Tis the season for making everything we do festive, and that includes what we do in the bedroom. Sure, Santa-themed sex toys can be cheesy, but who cares? The worst that can happen is that we make St. Nick blush.

Related story Ella Paradis Just Dropped 12 Days of Deals & These Sex Toys Will Knock Santa's Socks Off

And that’s why all we want for Christmas are these wild, pretty, and magical holiday sex toys to help us end the year on a high note. After all, 2020 needs as much redemption as possible — and if some holiday-themed bedroom gadgets get us there, so be it. From an adorable reindeer bullet vibrator to the ultimate NSFW advent calendar, there’s a little naughty gift for everyone in this list. (Don’t worry, there’s no coal in sight.)

No matter which ones you enlist in the bedroom this season, they’re sure to sleigh the night away. Or whenever you get down to it.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Oh Dear!

Image: Better Love.

If this cutie doesn’t get you in the holiday spirit, we don’t know what will. This bullet vibrator that resembles Rudolph has 10 vibration modes and easy-to-use buttons.

Better Love Reindeer $16.50 Buy now

Sweet Treat

Image: Amazon.

It’s easy to mistake this for some sort of Christmas yard decor, but this candy-cane glass icicle is actually a super satisfying massager. You can even heat is up to take things to the next level.

Icicles No 59 $32.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Stocking Stuffer

Image: Babeland.

This limited-edition naughty stocking is at the top of our holiday wish list this year. This bundle includes a Charged Vooom Bullet vibrator, Climax Cream and KissOboo Lip Balm so you’re ready for the Christmas after-party festivities.

Holiday Stocking $39.95 Buy now

Golden Holiday

Image: LELO.

If you thought being on the naughty list meant getting coal in your stocking, you were wrong. In our book, every guy deserves this casual $5K 24-karat gold G-spot toy instead.

Lelo Earl - 24K Gol $5,439.00 Buy now

NSFW Advent Calendar

Image: Ella Paradis.

Chocolate-filled advent calendar, who? Make the 12 days leading up to Christmas a lot more satisfying for your and your partner with this luxury gift box filled with vibrators, handcuffs and more sultry surprises.

Bijoux Indiscrets 12 Days of Sexy Gift Set $231.00 Buy now

Fifty Shades of Naughty

Image: Lovehoney.

Or, if you’re a Fifty Shades of Grey fan, this is the countdown calendar of your NSFW dreams. It includes 10 days of bedroom gifts to help you ~celebrate~ the holiday season.

Fifty Shades Freed Pleasure Overload 10 Days of Play Couple's Gift Set $68.75 on Amazon.com Buy now

Magical Bundle

Image: Lovehoney.

Turn your bedroom into a Winter Wonderland with this next-level set that’ll give you anything but a silent night. As an early holiday gift, you’ll save 28% on this bundle, which includes all the goodies you want — from a cordless vibrator to foreplay dice to keep things exciting.

No Silent Nights Magic Wand Holiday Couple's Bundle (6 Piece) $160.00 Buy now

I Want Candy

Image: Adam & Eve.

Because one candy cane sex toy isn’t enough, here’s another one. This beginner vibrator is a sweet bedroom treat for you or a partner —it’s also waterproof so you can take it in the shower or tub.

Candy Cane Waterproof Vibrator $16.95 Buy now

For sex toys to use year-round, check out these vibrators we’d recommend to everyone we know: