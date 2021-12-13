If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While the holiday movies, treats, and caroling are great, what we really look forward to are all the deals on sex toys. And even if you missed out on the Black Friday/Cyber Monday extravaganza, we’re pleased to report that you’ve got a second chance to score some festive deals on all the sex toys you want under the tree. Ella Paradis is kicking off the holidays with some seriously impressive savings — including their 12 Days of Holidays deals.

But first off, as the 12 days of deals kicks off, you can save up to 85 percent (!!!) on Better Love’s Rabbit Lily Vibrator. With dual G-spot and a powerful clitoral stimulator, this is a bunny that will make it easy to get why so many people (celebs included) are wild for rabbit toys.

Other big savings to look out for while you wait out the other 11 days: Using their code “CHEER” at check out, you can receive up to 70 percent off on so many of their best toys (and some of our personal favorites — including STYLECASTER and Better Love’s pride and joy Stella, which we reviewed earlier this month.)

You can also pick up their super cute Better Love Holiday Travel Bundle — including an adorable face mask, essential oil, Little Lily — that’s Lily (pictured above)’s little sister — and a sweet little bag for storing your toy — all for just 39.99.

Make sure to check out the latest deals over on Ella’s website as they’ll be added daily— get ready to bring some holiday cheer into the bedroom!

