While the holiday movies, treats, and caroling are great, what we really look forward to are all the deals on sex toys. And even if you missed out on the Black Friday/Cyber Monday extravaganza, we’re pleased to report that you’ve got a second chance to score some festive deals on all the sex toys you want under the tree. Ella Paradis is kicking off 12 Days of Deals with a new irresistible offer each day, so guess we were really good this year!

It kicks off today, and you can shop a variety of must-have gifts for under $50. If you purchase the Rabbit Lily (an Ella Paradis exclusive), you’ll get 100 points. As the cherry on top, you can snag 60 percent off a sleigh-load of other sex toys during the entire event.

Image: Ella Paradis.

Better Love Rabbit Lily $114.00 Buy now

Oh, and because that’s not enough, if you purchase a Better Love item, they’ll throw in a free reindeer vibrator (worth $16.50). How could you resist all these deals?

Image: Ella Paradis.

Better Love Reindeer $16.50 Buy now

Make sure to check out the latest deals here as they’ll be added daily— get ready to bring some holiday cheer into the bedroom!

