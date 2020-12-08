This Theragun Massager Deal Is Too Good to Be True, So We’re Giving It to Everyone We Know (& Ourselves)



The Christmas countdown is officially on, and if you didn’t get your shopping done on Black Friday, don’t stress (you don’t need more of that). If you’re stumped on what to get that person that has literally everything, I just discovered the foolproof gift that everyone on your list needs and wants — a Theragun Mini handheld percussive massager. And as an early holiday gift to you, QVC has a super bundle deal on this ultra-popular device, and the price is so affordable there’s no way you can refuse to get it.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’re like me, you can’t remember the last time you treated yourself to a massage — thanks 2020! — and all the kinks in my back remind me of this fact daily. I thought getting a true massage was off the table until at least sometime next year. That is, until the Theragun Mini came to my rescue.

This must-have handheld massager, complete with attachments, is on sale for just $174.55 (originally $199) at QVC. Bonus: if you’re a first-time QVC customer, you’ll get another $10 off with the code OFFER, so this deal almost seems too good to be true. Since everyone could use a massage right now, it makes for the ultimate holiday gift that everyone from your mom to your best friend will appreciate.

Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massager with Attachments $174.55 Buy now

This small-but-mighty percussion massager targets tight, knotted areas that you thought only your masseuse could tackle. Whether you hold tension in your shoulders, have sore calves after an intense workout, or simply need a way to relax at the end of the day, the Theragun Mini can temporarily relieve those hard-to-reach sore spots. It’s basically magic.

Best of all, it weighs only 1.5 pounds, so you can take it in your purse or luggage when traveling is a thing again. It has an ergonomic grip so you don’t stress out your hand in the process, boasts three speeds to target areas with the right amount of pressure, and it’s ultra-quiet so there’s no clanky noise to get on your nerves.

We’re not sure how long this out-of-this-world deal will last, and since you don’t have much time left to get gifts delivered, we recommend adding this to your cart ASAP.

For more cool fitness gifts, check out these must-have accessories that are wallet-friendly too: