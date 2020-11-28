When gyms closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, many of us adapted to some other form of indoor fitness. (And yes, we count the steps our FitBits track when we walk from our WFH desk to the fridge.) Quarantine lockdown also prompted some of us to finally splurge on the cult-favorite Peloton bike. And while Peloton is amazing (hey, Beyoncé wouldn’t collaborate with anything that wasn’t top tier) the price on the other hand is, well… way less amazing. Luckily, it’s possible to get a Peloton lookalike workout bike on sale right now: Meet Echelon.

Image: Echelon

Echelon includes many of the same benefits of Peloton: access to classes, world-class instructors, and a membership that works across other fit tech equipment from the brand. But the best thing about Echelon bikes? They come at a fraction of the cost of Peloton. And now is the perfect time to get yours because Echelon is having a sale on top of its already incredible price tag.

You can now get an Echelon bike for $200 off: For a limited time, Echelon’s Connect EX-1 LE in monochromatic matte grey is only $799. And if you act quick, you can even get a free gift with your new bike: The first 2,500 customers to purchase this Echelon-connected fitness product will receive a Frequency FX Massager as a complimentary gift, while supplies last. (If you’re like us, you love a free gift-with-purchase!)

