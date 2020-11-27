Everything From Martha Stewart’s CBD Line Is 40% Off Right Now

ICYMI, Martha Stewart gave us the ultimate early holiday gift a few months ago: her own CBD line. We immediately wanted one of everything, but since CBD is pretty pricey, we’ve been holding off for a sale. Of course, Stewart delivered the Black Friday sale of our dreams, and her entire CBD line is 40 percent off. Now, we can all feel zen like the queen of all things home for less.

Her CBD line, which is made in partnership with Canopy Growth, contains the purest CBD isolate and is derived from 100 percent natural hemp from the U.S. The collection includes CBD gummies, capsules, and 750mg drops so you can get relaxed in whichever method (and flavor) you prefer.

Check out the must-have items from her line that we’re stocking up on to get us through the rest of 2020 (and gifting to everyone we know). Use the code FRIDAY40 to get your discount at checkout, and make sure to check back in here as we’ll be scoping out more deals you can snag on Cyber Monday.

Gourmet Gummies

Image: Martha Stewart.

If you’re new to CBD and not sure where to start, you can go never go wrong with gummies. This beautiful sampler box includes 60 gourmet gummies (10mg of CBD isolate per gummy) in a variety of gourmet flavors anyone will love.

Martha Stewart 15-Flavor Sampler, Wellness Gummies $40.00 Buy now

Citrusy Drops

Image: Martha Stewart.

Drops are one of the most popular forms of CBD since you can ingest it or use it topically for sore muscles and other aches. Stewart’s delicious drops (25mg per 1mL dropper) come in three flavors: Meyer Lemon, Blood Orange, and unflavored.

Martha Stewart CBD Drops $27.00 Buy now

Everyday Supplement

Image: Martha Stewart.

If you want a no-fuss form of CBD, make a beeline toward these unflavored supplements. This bottle contains 30 softgels (25mg of CBD isolate per softgel), so you’ll be set for a month.

Martha Stewart CBD Softgels $27.00 Buy now

