We have quite a few Black Friday sales we look forward to every year — take sex toys, for example— but few can compete with the one and only Lululemon Black Friday event. Unlike most other retailers (like Target, Ulta Beauty, and Walmart), Lululemon tends to keep its event under wraps longer than others. But thankfully, the wait is finally over because the retailer officially dropped its Black Friday teaser — and you can shop some markdowns now.

Related story All the Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sex Toy & Wellness Sales You Need to Shop — Up to 80% Off!

In 2018, Lululemon’s site literally crashed on Black Friday because of everyone wanting to snag some leggings, bras, and more of their athleisure essentials. So, we suggest queuing up the website on as many devices as possible to make sure you don’t miss out on specials this year.

While you can shop their “We Made Too Much” section year round, there will be more picks than ever to choose from. We’ve rounded up the can’t-miss deals you can shop now from the Black Friday sneak peak. And if you missed their most recent drop, they just launched a seriously comfortable face mask that’s only $10 — perfect for working out or running errands.

Make sure to bookmark this page as we’ll update it if we spot anything else you need that’s marked down. In the meantime, check out all the other covetable Black Friday sales we’ve discovered here.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25″— $29 Off



Image: Lululemon.



Made with Lululemon’s fastest-drying fabric, Everluxe, these cool tights are made for sweaty workouts. They feature four-way stretch while holding their shape over time.

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight $89.00 Buy now

Serene Travels Bomber — $49 Off

Image: Lululemon..

If you’re looking for an easy way to take your athleisure to the next level — whether it’s while at home or to cover up after a workout — this sleek bomber jacket will do the trick. Bonus: it boasts a water-repellent fabric.

Serene Travels Bomber $99.00 Buy now

Stash It All Bra — $29 Off

Image: Lululemon.

Most of us are swapping out our regular bras for sports bras while at home these days, so we suggest taking advantage of the bras Lululemon has on sale right now. This one has medium support, is designed for training, and comes in an array of cool colors.

Stash It All Bra $39.00 Buy now

Close to Crossing Long Sleeve — $29 Off

Image: Lululemon.

This sleek running shirt comes in three cool shades to elevate your workout wardrobe. Plus, the sweat-wicking fabric will keep you dry during your longest runs

Close to Crossing Long Sleeve $59.00 Buy now

Align Pant—$29 Off

Image: Lululemon.

This cult-favorite yoga pant is one you won’t want to sleep on. The buttery soft fabric feels like a dream, and the lightweight design will help you make the most of your flow.

BUY NOW: $69.00 Buy now

Round out your legging collection with these sleek pairs from our other go-to athleisure brands: