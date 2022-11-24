If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are quite a few Black Friday sales we’re currently shopping — take shoes, for example — but few can compete with the one and only Lululemon Black Friday event. Unlike most other retailers (like Target, Ulta Beauty, and Walmart), Lululemon kept its event under wraps longer than others. But thankfully, Black Friday is nearly here, and the athleisure deals are aplenty.

Most retailers are starting their markdowns earlier and earlier, but Lululemon’s strategy works so well, they hold to nearly the same schedule yearly. In 2018, Lululemon’s site literally crashed on Black Friday because of everyone wanting to snag some leggings, bras, and more of their athleisure essentials. So, we suggest queuing up the website on as many devices as possible to make sure you don’t miss out on specials this year.

While you can shop their “We Made Too Much” section year round, these markdowns are better than anything you’ll see the rest of the year. We’ve rounded up the can’t-miss specials you can shop now from the Black Friday event that only comes around once a year.

Make sure to bookmark this page as we’ll update it if we spot anything else you need that’s marked down. In the meantime, check out all the other covetable Black Friday sales we’ve discovered here.

Wunder Under High-Rise Tight 28″ Full-On Luxtreme — $59 — $89, originally $118 Lululemon

Lululemon’s leggings are some of the best on the market, and it’s no surprise why. Each pair is made with soft and breathable fabric that supports you through your favorite workouts or while you run errands. Plus, they look great, too. This Black Friday, snag a pair of these Wunder Under High-Rise Tights while they’re on sale now. Wunder Under Tights $59 Buy now

Hotty Hot High-Rise Skirt Long — $39 — $59, originally $78 — $88

Even though it might be freezing where you are, you can get excited for warm weather once again while shopping Lululemon’s sale. This high-rise skirt is fun, flirty, and perfect for a mid-winter vacation or to save until spring comes again.

High-Rise Skirt $39 — $59 Buy now

Court Crush Dress — $39 — $69, originally $138

This best-selling tennis dress is a must-grab during this Black Friday sale. It has a flowy silhouette that makes it easy to move around in. Thanks to the criss-cross tops with removable pads, it’s also supportive. The Court Crush Dress also has the brand’s proprietary Everlux fabric that dries insanely fast.

Court Crush Dress $39 Buy now

Align Long Sleeve Shirt — $39, originally $78

Whether you’re heading out for a brisk walk, or need something to keep you warm for those long errand days, Lululemon’s Align Long Sleeve Shirt has you covered.

Long Sleeve Shirt $39 Buy now

Define Jacket Luon — $49 — $89, originally $118

Define Jacket. Give your athletic apparel a cozy touch with theThe oversized top is perfect for those days of lounging during the holidays.

Define Jacket Luon $48 Buy now

