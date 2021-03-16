Lululemon’s Sold Out Double-Strap Masks Are Finally Back in Stock—& Come In New Spring-Ready Colors

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve all gotten pretty used to our day-to-day civilian-grade PPE. While it’s clear that there are certain must-haves for an effective mask (three layers, a firm comfortable seal, etc.), odds are you’ll have your own taste for what provides you with the most protection and comfort for you and your lifestyle. If you’re already obsessed with Lululemon’s workout gear, you probably tried to get your hands on their double-strap face mask launch last November. It quickly sold out, but now it’s finally back in stock, cheaper, and available in new spring-ready colors to boot. Related story Lululemon's We Made Too Much Sale Is Still Going On — & Everything Is Up to 50% Off

Lululemon’s Double Strap Face Mask launched last fall and has barely been in stock since, so you don’t want to waste another second before adding to your cart. It features a twist on the traditional mask design you might be used to — instead of ear loops on either side of your face, it has two adjustable straps that go around the back of your head and the nape of your neck. The straps are adjustable and the whole mask is made of their sweat wicking Ultralu fabric for a smooth, comfortable and effective fit. This trio is even cheaper than the $10 single version (which is no longer available)—these masks come out to around $9.30 each.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Lululemon.

Double Strap Face Mask $28 Buy now

While the mask isn’t designed for workouts necessarily, it was created with active folks in mind. To try and combat the irritation you can get in the sensitive behind-the-ear area, the adjustable straps on your head will stay put and not rub around or shift as you move through your day.

It also features a center-front seam which helps it maintain its shape and lift away from your mouth (without disrupting the seal) for easier breathing.

If you’re still on the hunt for your dream mask that you can wear on the day-to-day without discomfort or second thoughts, this trio for just $28 has your name all over it.

Before you go, check out our favorite face masks to keep kids safe in the pandemic:

Watch: 5 Common Mistakes People Make When Wearing Masks