The Best Online Classes to Keep Your Cool During the Holidays

‘Tis the season for stress, anxiety and chaos. Yes, the holidays are cheerful when it’s all said and done but, let’s be real: it can be a huge headache. And this year, even though party planning is off the table (at least when it comes to IRL celebrations), this holiday season is likely to be more panic-inducing than ever before. So, how do you cope when you’re stuck at home? Enter: online classes to help you stay cool, calm and collected.

You’ve probably done your fair share of online cooking and baking classes during the pandemic, but there are actually quite a few meditation, yoga, or relaxation classes you can do to help you have a moment of peace during an even more stressful holiday than before. And if you’re not into the traditional ways of relaxing, you can also find other methods to find time for yourself.

If you prefer to get your creative juices flowing to feel recharged, may we interest you in guitar lessons with Carlos Santana? Or how about a lesson on conservation with Jane Goodall? If cooking is your stress outlet, you can even make world-famous pastries with Dominique Ansel or cook with Gordon Ramsay. You name it, there’s likely a MasterClass for it.

Ahead, check out the best online classes to manage stress and anxiety better. They’ll help you let off some steam, manage your mental health and feel recharged this holiday season — and really, year round.

The Art and Soul of Guitar with Carlos Santana: MasterClass

MasterClass is our go-to for really any online class — from cooking to flexing our interior design muscles, this is the destination to learn new things from your computer screen. While there aren’t any relaxation classes on the site, there are ample lessons to help you get creative. So, whether you want to try out guitar lessons with Carlos Santana, learn to write with R.L. Stine or get tips to start your own business, MasterClass covers just about every topic to help you get some me time while learning something new.

Sleep Relaxation Masterclass: Guided Meditation For Sleep: Udemy

If you lie awake for hours at night, guided meditations could be the answer to your sleeping troubles. Through five lectures and 16 lessons (almost 2 hours), this sleep relaxation class will help you learn to relax so you can drift off easier — and stay asleep. Most importantly, you’ll learn how to wake up more revived. Even if you suffer from severe insomnia, this class is for you.

The MindValley Yoga Quest

Moving your body is one of the best mood boosters, so this yoga challenge could be your ticket to staying sane this holiday season. This 21-day yoga quest is taught by eight world-renowned teachers and dives into different lessons each week that will help strengthen your body and mind. Just a few things you can expect to work on: flexibility, overcoming fears and improving your balance while calming your mind.

Daily Guided Meditation for Deep Relaxation: SkillShare

This nearly 10-hour course is taught by the Founder & CEO of Skillshare’s MasterClass Series. Each of the 15-minute meditations is targeted for a different purpose — whether it’s stress relief or muscle pain. While this class is free, you can sign up for the premium service for ad-free viewing, along with unlimited access to classes.

Mind Control: Managing Your Mental Health During COVID-19: Coursera

The pandemic isn’t just taking a toll on us during the holidays — it’s completely turned our daily lives upside down. If you’re looking for ways to take care of your mental health through the pandemic, this class was made just with that in mind. This free course, taught by a psychology professor at the University of Toronto, explores anxiety reactions to current things we’re all dealing with now — such as our news consumption. You’ll learn strategies to manage your anxiety and how to turn off your anxiety response for at least short periods of time.

