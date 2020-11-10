The Best Singles Day Sex Toy & Wellness Sales to Treat Yourself — No Matter Your Relationship Status

In the midst of the holiday shopping madness, you may have missed one of the most under-the-radar holidays that’s quickly approaching— Singles Day! It’s going down on November 11th, and even if you’re partnered up, there are some major perks in it for you. We’re talking a flurry of Black Friday-worthy deals— particularly on sex toys, obviously.

If you’re like me, you had (or have) no idea what Singles Day is. Some background: Singles Day is an unofficial Chinese holiday celebrating single people with major shopping deals. It started in 1993 when a group of lonely (but optimistic!) students at Nanjing University decided there was no shame in being single. And so, the anti-Valentine’s day was born. The first Singles Day shopping day was in 2009, and is now making its way into the U.S.

Single or not, everyone could use some more bedroom toys, and of course, our favorite sex toy and wellness brands are serving up Singles Day sex toy deals. Most notably, LELO’s serving up to 51 percent off (they recently launched a sex toy that’ll make you scream), and other faves like Lovehoney and MysteryVibe are coming through with can’t-miss deals.

Ahead, check out the deals that are happening to celebrate Singles Day, so make sure you don’t miss out!

LELO — Up to 51% Off

LELO.

Through November 13th, you can snag up to 50 percent off all the sex toys you could ever dream of at LELO— bundles included! We’re snagging the Sona 2 Cruise, Tara, and these bundles ASAP.

Sona 2 Cruise $111.00 Buy now

Lovehoney — 10% Off

On November 11th, you can save 10 percent off site-wide with the code SINGLES. Now’s your chance to snag the cult-favorite Womanizer Clitoral Stimulator that just might make you pass out or the We-Vibe Couple’s Vibrator to help keep things interesting with your partner.

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator $119.99 Buy now

Foria — Up to 20% Off

Image courtesy of Foria.

CBD-lovers rejoice! Foria’s commitment to clean, organic products extends to its popular line or lubricants, arousal oils and more. And their new Holiday Intimacy Collection includes three of its best selling products bundled together for 20 percent off. Other bundles are available for up to 20 percent off.

Holiday Intimacy Collection $114 Buy now

MysteryVibe — 25% Off

MysteryVibe is getting the party started way early. In addition to Black Friday deals you can shop now, you can snag a special 25 percent off vibrators and bundles just for Singles Day. If you miss out or need to wait, you can get a bigger deal after Singles Day with 30 percent off the same items from November 23rd-December 2nd.

The Bendable Smart Vibrator $119.99 Buy now

