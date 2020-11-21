In the midst of the holiday hustle and bustle, it’s important you squeeze in some much-needed self care. Our favorite way to unwind after making our lists and checking them twice? Stocking up on some sex toys to make our worries melt away — because let’s be real: 2020 gave us a lot to freak out about.

As you may have heard, Black Friday came earlier than ever (no pun intended) this year to compensate for delayed shipping times due to the pandemic. Target, Walmart and many other retailers already kicked off their early bird Black Friday events, but if you’re on the hunt for some covetable sex toys, we’ve got the scoop on all the best sex toy and sexual wellness sales going down. Best of all, some are happening right now.

From LELO (you may have read our piece on how the brand’s newest addition will make you literally scream) and Ella Paradis to CBD sexual wellness brand Foria, there are plenty of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sex toy and wellness sales in store to satisfy you this holiday season. You can save up to 80 percent off, so that’s basically free, right?

So, grab a comfy spot on the couch, fire up that credit card, and save the date for these best sex toy Black Friday sales going on now —or heading to your computer very soon.

Make sure to bookmark this page as we’ll be adding more can’t-miss sales as we get word, and make sure to check out all our favorite Black Friday deals here.

Ella Paradis — Up to 80% Off

One of our fave spots for all things sex toys is serving up the biggest event of them all — the deals are so massive, you might want to buy out their inventory. The deals start at 7PM EST on Thanksgiving. You’ll get up to 70 percent off your purchase using the code BLACK, and there will be fun gift with purchases based on how much you spend. To top things off, there will also be plenty of aptly named bundle deals: “Dreaming of a Wet Christmas,” “The Naughty List,” and “Santa’s Bag ‘O Toys.” You can check out all the bundles here.

Dreaming of a Wet Christmas Bundle $49.99 Buy now

Black Friday will end at 8AM EST on November 28th, but you can still get 60% off during the weekend with the code WEEKEND.

Then, you’ll get up to 80 percent off starting at 12AM EST on Cyber Monday with the code CYBER. Gift with purchases and holiday-themed bundles will also be offered.

LELO — Up to 30% Off

LELO’s kicking off its Black Friday sale online from November 24th to November 29th, and you can save up to 50 percent off a variety of top sex toys. Some notable picks include 25% off the SONA 2 Cruse, Soraya 2, and Hugo; and one of the biggest deals to snatch up is half off the Bruno.

Cyber Monday will run from November 30th to December 3rd and will include the same deals as Black Friday — in case you can’t stop thinking about something you didn’t buy.

Sona 2 $139.00 Buy now

Foria — 30% Off

If you’re set on sex toys but want to stock up on some seriously cool CBD sexual wellness essentials, Foria’s got you covered. From November 23rd to 30th, you’ll get 30 percent off sitewide (excludes bundles and subscriptions), so it’s time to stock up. We’re getting their newly launched Intimacy Botanical Vape pen, which helps relax the mind and open the senses for intimacy, along with their spa-worthy bath salts. As if things could get any better, you’ll also get a free CBD Tonic gift with a purchase $100 or more ($46 value) from November 27th through 30th.

Wellness Bath Salts with CBD & Lavender $52.00 Buy now

MysteryVibe — Up to 30% Off & Deals Going On Now

If you’re ready to shop now, then head straight to Mystery Vibe. They’re really getting ahead of the game with Black Friday deals going on right this very second with 20 percent off vibrators and bundles through November 22nd. Then, November 23rd-December 2nd, the deals get better with 30 percent off vibrators and bundles.

The Bendable Smart Vibrator $119.99 Buy now

But it doesn’t stop there. The sex toy deals go on: December 3rd to 22nd, you’ll get 20% off and then December 23rd to January 4th, you can snag 30% off vibrators and bundles again. So basically, it’s about to rain sex toys.

Lovehoney — Up to 50% Off

Another go-to for all things bedroom related, Lovehoney is serving up to 50% off essentials, sex toys, bondage gear and lingerie.

The sale runs in three waves so you can shop all month long. Early bird deals drop November 18th to 26th; Black Friday Weekend is November 26th to 29th, and lastly, Cyber Monday is on November 30th. What are we adding to our carts? Classic wand massagers and the mind-blowing Womanizer x Lovehoney Clitoral Stimulators. You can check out all the deals here when the festivities start.

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator $119.99 Buy now

Womanizer— Up to 40% Off

The brand behind the sex toy that made us pass out is offering up to 40% off from November 26th through December 4th. You can get select items 20 percent off without a code, including the Womanizer Premium and Duo. Plus, you can get an additional 20 percent off certain items using the code BF20 — we recommend getting the Womanizer Starlet and Womanizer Pro40.

Womanizer Premium $159.20 Buy now

We-Vibe — Up to 40% Off

We-Vibe is running the same discount as Womanizer above from November 26th to December 4th. Top picks include the Melt by We-Vibe and the We-Vibe Chorus couples vibrator.

Melt by We-Vibe™ $119.20 Buy now

Dame — 20% Off

From November 25th to December 1st, Dame’s offering 20% off site wide, and the sale even includes bundles! Now’s your chance to get the cult-fave Eva II hands-free vibrator that’s got everyone talking.

Dame Eva II $135.00 Buy now

